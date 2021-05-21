Hangout Fest announces its return in 2022

On April 30th, Wayne Villadsen left this world after a brief illness at home with his family at his side. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather to Alice, wife of 57 years; daughter Jacque Villadsen Helms (Dennis Helms), and son Michael Villadsen; and grandchildren Bradley Helms, Mark Helms, and Alice Helms. He is survived additionally by his sister, Susan Villadsen Martin (Terry Martin) of Macon, GA, and her three children, Lloyd, Stephen, and Allison. He was preceded in death by his parents Wayne Villadsen, Sr. and Jacqueline Woolley Villadsen. He loved his family above all else. Wayne was an active member of St. Andrew by the Sea, serving in the choir and as president of the St. Andrew Men. He was the Logistics Manager of Meals on Wheels of Gulf Shores and volunteered at ARC of Baldwin County. He was an accomplished golfer at Peninsula, winning the club championship twice and hitting four holes-in-one over the years. For the past two years, he especially enjoyed playing golf with his daughter, Jacque. A center point of his life was their son, Michael, who lived at home until he was 19 and then moved away to live in ARC, UCP, Volunteers of America, and Lutheran group homes and apartment settings. The family also lived in Tuscaloosa, AL, Panama City, FL, Decatur, AL, Charlotte, NC, and Dallas, TX, before returning to Gulf Shores, AL, and his and Alice’s birth state. In those locales, he was a Paul Harris Fellow in Rotary International, helped to start the first Camp Bluebird for adult cancer patients in Alabama, Board Member for Camp AASCA (camp for the disabled in Jackson Gap, AL), and volunteered in several inner-city elementary schools. Over the years, he participated in various church choirs and civic choruses; he also performed in numerous community theatre productions in Decatur with the Decatur Civic Chorus. He always enjoyed playing card games with his children and learned bridge in his retirement. He and Alice enjoyed many trips both at home and abroad, and his delight was taking along as many family members and friends as possible. He was an excellent dancer and a coveted partner not only for Alice and Jacque, but also several women who had non-dancing partners. Wayne graduated from Woodlawn High School in 1960 where he sang with the Warblers men’s choir. He went on to graduate from The University of Alabama, BA 1966. He was a member of the alumni association and an avid Bama fan. He was a 25 year retiree of the Bell System, did contract engineering, and taught school after his retirement from Bell. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Meals on Wheels of Baldwin County (PO Box 8365, Gulf Shores, AL 36547), St. Andrew by the Sea (PO Box 2385, Gulf Shores, AL 36547), and/or ARC (PO Box 3865 Gulf Shores, AL 36547).