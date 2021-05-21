newsbreak-logo
Hangout Fest announces its return in 2022

WALA-TV FOX10
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGULF SHORES, Ala. --After a hiatus, Hangout Fest announces its return for next year. According to the Hangout Music Fest website, the festival plans on returning on May 20- 22, 2022. They will release their 2022 lineup later this year. MORE BALDWIN Co. NEWS. Updated 18 hrs ago. Updated 20...

