KBI investigates pedestrian struck, killed in northeast Kansas, suspect arrested
HOLLENBERG, Kan. (KAKE) - Authorities are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed Thursday evening in Washington County. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) says Washington County dispatch began receiving calls at approximately 5:20 p.m., indicating a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle into the 400 block of East St. in Hollenberg. Once deputies arrived, the found 32-year-old James Hicok, of Steele City, Neb., lying on the side of the street. Hicok was pronounced dead at the scene.www.kake.com