newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kansas State

KBI investigates pedestrian struck, killed in northeast Kansas, suspect arrested

By KAKE News
KAKE TV
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOLLENBERG, Kan. (KAKE) - Authorities are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed Thursday evening in Washington County. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) says Washington County dispatch began receiving calls at approximately 5:20 p.m., indicating a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle into the 400 block of East St. in Hollenberg. Once deputies arrived, the found 32-year-old James Hicok, of Steele City, Neb., lying on the side of the street. Hicok was pronounced dead at the scene.

www.kake.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
State
Kansas State
City
Washington, KS
Local
Kansas Accidents
City
Hollenberg, KS
Hollenberg, KS
Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#City Police#County Police#County Sheriff#Kan#Kake#Crime Scene Response Team#Suspect#Kbi Assistance#Authorities#Second Degree Murder#Khp Troopers#East St#Steele City#Preliminary Information#Neb#Kbi Investigates
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Chevrolet
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Kansas StatePosted by
Hutch Post

Sheriff reports cause of fatal Kansas home explosion and fire

JACKSON COUNTY—Authorities investigating the fatal home explosion and fire in rural Jackson County say propane caused the disaster, according to Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse. Just after 6p.m. May 10, callers notified the Jackson County Sheriff's office of a large explosion that could be heard over 10 miles away, according...
Kansas StatePosted by
Salina Post

Police: Kan. man caught running from attempted knife attack

ATCHISON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect after a weekend altercation in Atchison. Shortly after 4p.m. Sunday, officers responded to a disturbance in the 600 block South 5th Street in Atchison involving a subject threatening a 51-year-old victim with a knife, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. Officers...
Kansas StatePosted by
Hays Post

Deputies find stolen car burning on rural Kan. road

A vehicle stolen in central Salina Friday morning was found burning in eastern Saline County that night. Shawn Blazier, 38, of Salina, told police that between 6-8 a.m. Friday, his 1992 Ford Mustang was stolen from in front of his garage behind his residence, according to Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester. The Mustang was a Fox body, painted primer black. There were approximately $1,000 worth of clothes and a LG cellphone in the vehicle as well.
Kansas State1350kman.com

AP: Kansas lobbyist charged with aggravated battery for crash

TOPEKA, Kan. — A criminal complaint alleges lobbyist James Gardner had a blood-alcohol level more than three times the legal limit at the time of a February crash that injured his passenger. The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that the complaint which was filed May 6 charges Gardner with aggravated battery committed...
Hutchinson, KSPosted by
Hutch Post

Killer of state trooper's parole denied, but just for three years

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Jimmie Nelms, the killer of Kansas State Trooper Conroy O'Brien, will remain behind bars, but that's only guaranteed for three years. "Obviously, I was happy that they are keeping him in prison for three more years," said Conroy's brother, Kelvin. "I was disappointed that they didn't take advantage of passing him for ten years, because they could have done that."
Kansas StateKMBC.com

Kansas lawmaker faces 3 battery charges over school incident

TOPEKA, Kan. — A Kansas House member has been charged with three counts of misdemeanor battery over his behavior toward students while working as a substitute teacher. The charges filed Monday against Republican state Rep. Mark Samsel, of Wellsville, arose from a student reporting an April 28 incident involving Samsel. He was arrested the next day on a possible battery charge and released on $1,000 bond.