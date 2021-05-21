newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gardening

Ripples from the Dunes: Native Trees and Shrubs

By Local News
seehafernews.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe following article is written for the Ripples from the Dunes Series from Woodland Dunes Nature Center. Have you noticed the difference between this spring and last? A year ago we were weighed down by the pandemic, still sorting out how to live in the face of such an immense problem. We were challenged creatively to find ways to go about our lives, dealing with illness or the threat of it, and learning every day. Now we are slowly able to shed some of the precautions that burdened us, thanks to the hard work of medical and public health professionals and some amazing research.

www.seehafernews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Native Species#Native Plants#Volunteers#Fruit Trees#Plant Species#Migrating Birds#Insects#American#Native Shrubs#Beautiful Flowers#Blooms#Plant Flowers#Bright Orange Flowers#White Berries#Garden Centers Spring#Outdoors#Monarch Butterflies#Clusters#Pests#Fall Asters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Gardening
News Break
Home & Garden
Related
GardeningThe Independent

5 easy seeds to grow as a family

Short of stuff to do during the upcoming half term? Or looking for inspiration to do your bit for Children’s Gardening Week (May 29-June 6)? Well, there’s still time to encourage kids to grow a few easy seeds. “With the days warming up, half term is the perfect time for...
Placerville, CAMountain Democrat

Respecting trees

The sidewalk across from where I live is a depository of used masks from the schoolchildren who walk under the abused and neglected trees of the neighborhood. Behind us a magnificent oak woodland is being turned into an aqua center by another school. Recently, a professor of forest ecology at...
GardeningWashington Post

The gardener’s guide to elephant ear

One in an occasional series of guides on growing popular plants. Other guides include azalea, redbud, Lenten rose and peony. The elephant ear in its different forms is instantly recognizable for its cluster of oversized arrow-shaped leaves, some reaching five feet or more in length. It is the consummate tropical plant, not just in its origins, but in its capacity (alongside ornamental bananas, caladiums, angel’s trumpets and cannas) to turn any balcony, deck or patio into a tropically themed garden throughout summer and into fall.
Bismarck, NDDevils Lake Daily Journal

Make sure trees, shrubs are hardy before planting

BISMARCK – Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring is encouraging homeowners to research products before buying and planting nursery stock for their property. “Many varieties of trees and shrubs adapt well to North Dakota’s climate and soils, but before you plant, you may want to talk with a trusted nursery dealer, horticulturist or local extension agent,” Goehring said. “They will help you select nursery stock that you will enjoy for years to come.”
Agricultureksal.com

Fungus Takes Aim at Eastern Red Cedar Trees

In late spring, especially after a rainstorm, the careful observer may notice alien-like orange, gelatinous objects attached to the branches of their eastern redcedar trees. A Kansas Forest Service official assures it’s not the fruit of a mutant cedar — or Jell-O from Mars — but the spore-producing body of cedar-apple rust fungus.
Erie, PAMirror

Greenhouse gardening

ERIE — Gus and Mary Picardo have been eating their own homegrown lettuce since February. By mid-March, they had tomatoes growing on more than four dozen healthy plants. Their fig trees were bearing fruit while most of the region’s figs were still buried to protect them from the cold. And their perennials and annuals grew stoutly from seed even when temperatures dropped below freezing.
Gardeningpurewow.com

The 12 Most Romantic Flowers for Your Garden

There’s a super-simple way to feel happier: Plant some flowers. We’ve touted the benefits of gardening before, and we stand by the belief that a gorgeous garden full of flowers—or a few pots on your balcony, patio or deck—will raise your spirits, even on your most frazzled days. Plant a combination of both annual flowers and perennials, which return for many years, to attract pollinators and provide color, texture and fragrance. Flowering shrubs also provide reliable color and structure to round out your design. Incorporating many different kinds of plants also creates a cottage feel, making any garden setting a little dreamier. With layers of flowers and shrubs—incorporating a few of what we’re deeming the most romantic flowers you can grow—you can create a Impressionist-painting-worthy escape in your own garden.
Gardeningthespruce.com

12 Low-Maintenance Flowering Succulents

Gardeners often choose succulents because once established, they are drought-tolerant and need little watering. But there’s another reason why they deserve a closer look: many succulent species and varieties are real eye-catchers. Here is a list of succulents that stand out thanks to their attractive flowers. Some require a warm...
Mahoning County, OHVindy.com

Summer veggies

Spring is here and summer is on the way. The weather says nay, but we say yea. The OSU Extension Master Gardener Volunteers of Mahoning County are getting ready for some of our summer events. They are ready to plant vegetables and flowers and teach others how to grow great tasting vegetables and beautiful flowers.
Animalslocalcommunitynews.com

Controlling insects in your garden

Many kinds of insects feed on garden plants. Insect pests damage plants in two ways. Some chew holes in the leaves, stems, roots or fruit, and some stick their beaks into the plants and suck out plant juices. Insects attack garden plants at all times of the year. Some insects...
GardeningDelaware Gazette

Are you afraid of large shrubs?

Some of our favorite shrubs are oversize, meaning that when they mature they’re really too large to fit in most landscapes. I like to call them “big old-fashioned lawn shrubs”. Examples include many varieties of lilac, hydrangea, ninebark, forsythia and viburnum. These are huge plant families, of mostly huge plants.
Animalsaccessnepa.com

Keep hummingbirds happy in your garden

Many Pennsylvanians anxiously awaited the arrival of ruby-throated hummingbirds this spring. Most of the birds overwinter in Central America before heading to northern breeding ground, and hummingbird migration is now widespread throughout North America, with more than 1,000 new sightings reported, according to Journey North. Most of the first arrivals are the brightly colored males staking claim to breeding territories.
Green Valley, AZGreen Valley News and Sun

GV Gardeners: Vinca for your summer garden

Among flowering plants that thrive in the desert’s multiple 100-degree days, don’t overlook Vinca, also known as Madagascar Periwinkle. Common names are often more easily remembered than lengthy, scientific-sounding botanical names. However, in the case of this Vinca, it is necessary to know that you are looking for the tender perennial “Catharanthus roseus” because there are other Vincas available.
Gardeningmarthastewart.com

Royal Velvet Petunia Is About to Become the Reigning Champion of Your Garden

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. As annual plants go, it's tough to beat petunias for their vigorous growth, colorful blooms, and easy-going nature. But there are basic petunias, and then there are Supertunias, which totally amp up the flower power. One of the newest additions to this top-performing line of petunias from Proven Winners is 'Royal Velvet', a variety that lives up to its regal name by producing a profusion of rich purple-blue blooms all season long. In addition to this majestic Supertunia's long-lasting color, it doesn't need deadheading to keep up its fabulous floral show. Just tuck this fuss-free plant into a garden bed or container, and 'Royal Velvet' is sure to impress.
Gardeningpurewow.com

15 Great Balcony and Patio Plants to Grow Outdoors

Indoor plants lifted your spirits during the colder months—but now, as the weather warms, it’s time to turn your attention to the exterior of your home. You don’t need to have a full-blown backyard garden to breathe some life into the outdoor areas of your living space. Plus, if you pick the right ones, it’s not hard to keep patio plants alive and looking fabulous. Here are some of our favorites for sprucing up patios, porches, decks, balconies and the like.
AnimalsKentucky New Era

Welcome butterflies to your garden

Light as air, bright as stained glass or creamy as angel wings, butterflies and moths do the important work of pollinating our plants while bringing joy to our gardens. They don’t require a lot from us human caregivers — only a few host plants for the caterpillars, a few nectar plants for the adults, a little water or moist soil, a flat rock for sunning, and they’re happy critters.