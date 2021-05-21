Ripples from the Dunes: Native Trees and Shrubs

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. As annual plants go, it's tough to beat petunias for their vigorous growth, colorful blooms, and easy-going nature. But there are basic petunias, and then there are Supertunias, which totally amp up the flower power. One of the newest additions to this top-performing line of petunias from Proven Winners is 'Royal Velvet', a variety that lives up to its regal name by producing a profusion of rich purple-blue blooms all season long. In addition to this majestic Supertunia's long-lasting color, it doesn't need deadheading to keep up its fabulous floral show. Just tuck this fuss-free plant into a garden bed or container, and 'Royal Velvet' is sure to impress.