Packers no longer require masks at Lambeau Field, Titletown District spaces for fully vaccinated

The friction between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers has been going on for a while, but the news didn't come to light until last week. And it looks like we know what's the problem between the two sides. According to Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports, Rodgers is adamant he won't return to the Packers as long as general manager Brian Gutekunst remains at his position. And in order to show that he's serious, Rodgers could possibly not show up for offseason workouts, hold out during training camp or just retire.