NFL

Packers no longer require masks at Lambeau Field, Titletown District spaces for fully vaccinated

Daily Tribune
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREEN BAY - Fully vaccinated visitors to Lambeau Field and the Titletown District will no longer have to wear a mask as of Friday, the Green Bay Packers announced. The Packers will continue to require guests who are unvaccinated to wear a mask and stay physically distanced from others at indoor locations like the Lambeau Field Atrium and indoor facilities in the Titletown District across Ridge Road from the stadium.

www.wisconsinrapidstribune.com
