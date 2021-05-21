Six Rivers National Forest completes environmental analysis for Three Forks Project

This is a press release from the Shasta-Trinity National Forest:. Shasta-Trinity National Forest is pleased to introduce the new Forest Supervisor, Rachel Birkey. As a leader and former advisor to the USDA Forest Service, Rachel brings a wealth of knowledge to the forest and region. For the past 17 years at the USDA Office of the General Counsel (OGC), Rachel partnered with the Forest Service to help the region’s forests achieve their mission through her legal advocacy, advice and counsel. Rachel launched the first-of-its-kind Forest Service interagency fire cost recovery program, leading the legal team that recovered funds used to rehabilitate hundreds of thousands of acres of fire-ravaged lands in the region. She also developed and led innovative supervisory training courses and provided legal counsel on a broad spectrum of risk-management issues within the natural resources, fire and aviation management, law enforcement, financial administration, and grants and agreements programs. She received honors for her work in Forest Service fire litigation from the Secretary of the Department of Agriculture, the United States Attorney for the Central District of California, and the United States Attorney for the Southern District of California. Rachel’s experience with a myriad of Forest Service programs and policies led her to explore taking a more direct role in Forest Service management. To gain a deeper understanding of the Forest Service, Rachel served in two special assignments. In 2012, she co-led the Angeles National Forest in southern California as acting Deputy Forest Supervisor and in 2015, she served as an executive regional leader in the role of acting Deputy Regional Forester for Business Operations at the Pacific Southwest Region.