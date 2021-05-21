Six Rivers National Forest completes environmental analysis for Three Forks Project

Ashley National Forest has a message for this season’s visitors: think of others and pick up after yourself. “Remember leaving trailers unattended and more than the 16 day stay limit in one location not only removes the opportunity from others but will degrade the health and diversity of the location over time,” shares the Forest. “For those recreating on the Ashley National Forest that need to relieve themselves please find a natural area away from normal traffic, bury your waste... do not leave it exposed, as it is unsightly and can pose a health risk to those that follow. Please bring a shovel and bury the waste and any paper products used at least six to eight inches deep and cover it when you are finished. Please help us preserve the health of our National Forests and recreate responsibly by planning to pack all of your trash out with you. Please don’t burn your trash in your fire ring and leave a mess for campers that follow. Please take your trash home to dispose of it. Overfilling our dumpsters or trash receptacles simply causes additional work for our employees. If the dumpsters or trash receptacles are full do not stack additional trash alongside the containers, please take your trash home to dispose of it... Help us sustain those opportunities for current and future generations to enjoy by doing your part to leave the Forest a little better than you found it.”