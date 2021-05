Looking to grab a quick 9 holes in GAYLORD? In this overview we examine many of the exciting links in GAYLORD, MI for you and your friends to play. Otsego Club is a great course to kick-start your time at greens in the area of GAYLORD. With a 3.8 star rating, the course provides an outing worth anyone’s day. Course stats: 7 tee options, among which there are 3 women’s tees and 4 men’s, with an avg. total slope rating of about 121.