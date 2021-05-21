What Gaza Looked Like On The 1st Day Of Cease-Fire

Today saw a rise in violence between Israelis and Palestinians - violence which both sides threaten could get worse still. Here's what we know. This weekend saw street clashes in Jerusalem. Today saw Hamas rocket fire towards Jerusalem. No injuries reported, but it does mark an escalation. Now Palestinians say at least 20 people, including nine children, were killed by Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip. Israel would not confirm that but did say it has been carrying out strikes against militants in Gaza. NPR's Daniel Estrin is tracking all this. He's on the line from Jerusalem now.