newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Kylie Jenner Responds After Reports Alleged That She & Travis Scott Are Back Together But Not Exclusively

By Jade Whiteside
theshaderoom.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKylie Jenner, Travis Scott, and their relationship status have definitely been a topic of discussion on this wonderful Friday. TMZ reported that the former couple is back together again, but they are not exclusive. They alleged that a source close to both Kylie and Travis revealed that they are dating, but they are also free to see other people. They continued to claim that they are in an “open relationship.” Kylie later entered the chat to address the claims.

theshaderoom.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stormi
Person
Kylie Jenner
Person
Travis Scott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Friendship#Relationship Status#Kylie And Travis#Tsr#Dating#Exclusive
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Social Media
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Vice

Travis Scott Is Sick of Brands and So Are We

It should come as no surprise that Adweek’s Creator Visionary of the Year is Travis Scott. The man is a walking brand, even if the thought of being one is enough to make him cringe. “I don’t like words like ‘branding’ and ‘marketing,’” he told the magazine. It’s not worth getting hung up on semantics, but there are few artists who can slap their name and face on a product and incite pandemonium as well as Scott can.
Celebritiesfoxbangor.com

Kylie Jenner Aims to Conquer Swimwear and Beach Gear Business

Kylie Jenner wants everyone in the pool this summer, provided they’re wearing a certain type of swimwear. Kylie filed legal docs to trademark “Kylie Swim” and “Kylie Swim by Kylie Jenner.”. It appears Kylie’s looking to market sunglasses, swim goggles, beach bags, swimwear, cover-ups, headwear, footwear and even towels and...
Celebritiestribuneledgernews.com

Kylie Jenner: I want my daughter to take over Kylie Cosmetics

Kylie Jenner wants her daughter to run Kylie Cosmetics one day. The 23-year-old reality star is hoping to pass her business ventures down to her three-year-old daughter Stormi – whom she has with Travis Scott – when she’s older, as she hailed the tot as her “legacy”. She said: "Stormi...
Beauty & FashionRochester Sentinel

Kylie Jenner working on swimwear collection

Kylie Jenner is working on a swimwear collection. The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star appears to be formulating plans for a new clothing collection after she filed legal documents to trademark the terms "Kylie Swim" and "Kylie Swim by Kylie Jenner".
CelebritiesAOL Corp

Why Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott 'Don't Put a Label' on Their Relationship

Their own way. Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott may not be in a typical relationship but that is what works for their family, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “I wouldn’t say that Kylie and Travis have an open relationship, they just don’t put a label on it. They’ve been like this for years,” a source told Us. “Travis will be at all holidays, everything to do with Stormi, but he and Kylie don’t call each other boyfriend and girlfriend. There’s no expectations between them. There are no requirements in their relationship, it’s the way it’s always been.”
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Nori's Black Book Creator Answers All of Our Burning Kardashian Questions

Watch: Khloe Searches for Her Surrogate: "KUWTK" Katch-Up (S20, Ep8) The genius behind Nori's Black Book has finally been revealed!. The May 13 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians followed Kim Kardashian leading the search to figure out the identity of the fan behind the wildly popular North West parody Instagram account. By the end of the episode, Kim and Khloe Kardashian came face to face with the woman (or should we say icon?) responsible: Meet Natalie, Dolls!
Makeupglamourmagazine.co.uk

Kylie Jenner’s makeup artist is launching a range of makeup brushes and they are PHENOMENAL

Any Kardashian-Jenner stan worth their salt will already know who Ariel Tejada (aka @makeupbyariel) is. And if you don't, you'll have definitely come across his work. He's responsible for painting the faces of some of the world's biggest celebs (Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Shay Mitchell, Rosalia, to name a few). And with 2.4 million Insta followers – and counting – he's a star in his own right.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Take Stormi To Disney

All eyes have been on Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott after many public appearances together in recent weeks, suggesting something more than simple co-parenting is going on between the two. TMZ recorded footage of the exes with their daughter out for a day of family fun at Disneyland in California....
Celebritiesd1softballnews.com

Travis Scott’s birthday and the Kardashian Jenner congratulate him

Today is Jacques Berman Webster II’s29th birthday, better known as Travis Scott, the famed American rapper, songwriter, and music producer, former sentimental partner of Kylie Jenner, and father of the adorable and entering Stormi Webster. And for their position that all the members of the famous Kardashian Jenner family, have...
CelebritiesHOT 97

Kylie Jenner Channels Nicki Minaj In Recent Video

Kylie Jenner is channeling her inner Nicki Minaj, in a recent TikTok video. Nicki Minaj recently re-released her mixtape, “Beam Me Up Scottie” onto all streaming services. Nicki expressed her gratitude to her fans for the mixtape sales via Twitter. She writes, “80K wow. My 12 year ago self would be so proud. No videos, lyric videos, no tik tok challenges, no radio & no heavy playlisting due to it coming as a surprise. Didn’t even drop w|clean versions to the songs. Long live #BeamMeUpScotty I love you guys so much. Thank you so much.”
CelebritiesInternational Business Times

Kim Kardashian Joins Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott On Disneyland Trip

Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian wore matching shoes during the trip. Stormi's cousins and a friend were also part of the trip. Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott gave their 3-year-old daughter a treat by taking her to Disneyland on Tuesday. Jenner and Scott took Stormi Webster and her cousins –...