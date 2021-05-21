newsbreak-logo
Sex Crimes

Chris Cuomo Apologizes For Giving Brother Andrew Cuomo Advice On Handling Sexual Misconduct Allegations

By Christina Calloway
theshaderoom.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCNN anchor Chris Cuomo has apologized for advising his brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, on how to answer questions about the sexual misconduct allegations brought against him. The apology comes after news broke Thursday that Chris Cuomo participated in several conference calls held earlier this year to help craft...

