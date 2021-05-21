newsbreak-logo
Newsom can raise unlimited cash to fight recall, and the Netflix CEO just gave $3 million. Are other tech titans next?

Janesville Gazette
 5 days ago

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Big money is flowing from Silicon Valley to Gavin Newsom to help the sitting governor fight the recall effort threatening his job. Netflix CEO Reed Hastings just gave $3 million to Newsom’s anti-recall campaign, according to a campaign contribution report filed this week. The hefty sum is the largest either camp has seen so far and one that could signal the wealthy tech sector is willing to put their money where their mouth is to help the former mayor of San Francisco stay in Sacramento.

www.gazettextra.com
Economy
Economy
Politics
Politics
Netflix
Netflix
Related
Presidential ElectionParadise Post

Who’s bankrolling the Newsom recall campaigns?

The well-heeled megadonors spending the most to defend Gov. Gavin Newsom in a near-certain California recall election hail from monied coastal enclaves, mansion-studded Silicon Valley and the toniest and most solidly Democratic parts of Los Angeles. As for those big donors spending the most to boost the recall and kick...
Sacramento, CAKCRA.com

Riggs Report: Poll provides bad news for Gov. Newsom recall backers

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Gov. Gavin Newsom's good fortune is holding. He inherited a stable budget and a thriving economy when he was elected governor in 2018, due in large part to the fiscal discipline of predecessor Jerry Brown. Now, facing a recall election engineered by Republican activists and powered by...
Advocacytennesseestar.com

CEO of Netflix Donates Over $3 Million to Support Gavin Newsom in Recall Election

Netflix CEO Reed Hastings donated a staggering $3 million to defend California Governor Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.) from the upcoming recall election, according to Fox News. As per the report from the California Secretary of State’s office, the hefty donation was made on Thursday to the Stop the Republican Recall committee, marking the committee’s largest single donation thus far. In addition to the bulk donation to the committee, Hastings himself had donated over $60,000 directly to Newsom’s actual campaign in February, donating $32,400 and nearly $29,600 on two separate occasions.
San Jose, CAPosted by
Silicon Valley Business Journal

Gov. Newsom on tech exodus: Eat your hearts out, other states

Gov. Gavin Newsom delivered a message in San Jose on Thursday about the exodus of tech workers to other states that has gained some momentum during the pandemic. “Eat your heart out, all those other states,” Newsom said at an event where he signed a law that allows denser housing and speeds up the state’s environmental review process for projects like Google’s proposed mega campus in downtown San Jose.
Public Healthhartfordcitynewstimes.com

Cash windfall, virus numbers aid Newsom in recall

Officials say the recall effort against California Gov. Gavin Newsom has garnered enough signatures to qualify for the November ballot. But a fading coronavirus crisis and an astounding windfall of tax dollars has reshuffled the recall election. (May 21) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​
ElectionsVox

Tech billionaires kick-start the recall fight over Gavin Newsom

California Gov. Gavin Newsom is staring down a recall election over his handling of the Covid-19 pandemic — and tech billionaires are preparing to deploy their war chests. Netflix founder Reed Hastings has unofficially kick-started the fight by making a $3 million donation to back Newsom, according to a new disclosure filed on Thursday evening. That massive sum — by far the largest of any donation to date on either side of the recall fight — is likely just the first in what’s expected to be a big-money brawl among Silicon Valley billionaires, who are somewhat divided on Newsom.
Labor IssuesPOLITICO

Netflix CEO gives $3M to beat Newsom recall

OAKLAND — Netflix founder and co-CEO Reed Hastings is spending $3 million to shield Gov. Gavin Newsom from a recall vote in a demonstration of the enormous sums Newsom's allies could marshal in his defense, according to a state filing today. The massive outlay makes Hastings by far the largest...
AdvocacyFox News

Netflix CEO donates $3M to defend Gavin Newsom against recall

California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s anti-recall campaign received a $3 million donation from Netflix co-CEO Reed Hastings, a Thursday filing to the California secretary of state said, according to reports. It was the Stop The Republican Recall committee’s largest donation to date, according to Politico. Newsom, who is expected to face...
Presidential ElectionVallejo Times-Herald

Newsom releases tax return, but will recall candidates?

Gov. Gavin Newsom tried to troll then-President Donald Trump in 2019 by signing a law that required presidential candidates to release their tax returns in order to have their names appear on the California ballot. It didn’t work. Now the Democratic governor is trying to troll his Republican challengers in...
California StateFast Company

Inequality shock: California is flush with cash, despite record job losses

The news from Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office was stunning, partly because it felt so incongruous. Coming out of a 12-month period of massive job loss and nightmarish COVID-19 problems, the idea that California could be so flush with tax revenue that it was required to return billions of it stopped many people short. How was that even possible?
Sacramento, CAPine Tree

Governor Newsom Presents $100 Billion California Comeback Plan

Sacramento, CA…California Governor Gavin Newsom presented his $100 billion California Comeback Plan, the biggest economic recovery package in California history. The Governor’s Plan outlines comprehensive strategies and major investments in key areas so that California can come roaring back from the pandemic. The California Comeback Plan has one goal: hit...
Homelesshighlandernews.org

Californians must vote “no” on Newsom recall if the country wants to flourish

Californians can’t be fooled — the Recall Newsom campaign is not a valid criticism of the governor or his policies. It is merely a California Republican tantrum — a dangerous tantrum that will surely send the state into a tailspin just when it is starting to recover from the tumultuous year it has endured. The underserved communities of California will be the ones most affected if Governor Gavin Newsom’s term is cut short.
HomelessPosted by
Newsweek

Kevin Paffrath, 'Meet Kevin' YouTuber, Becomes 26th Candidate to Announce Challenge to Newsom

Kevin Paffrath, a popular YouTube star known for his Meet Kevin channel, joined the growing list of challengers vying to replace Gavin Newsom as the governor of California. Along with being a popular internet personality, Paffrath is also an investor and real estate broker from Ventura, California. He boasts 1.6 million subscribers to his YouTube channel, which features financial education and news-related content. Ballotpedia.org names 25 other candidates who announced they would run against Newsom before Paffrath announced he would enter the race.
California StatePittsburgh Post-Gazette

Cash windfall helps Newsom shake California recall election

LOS ANGELES — A fading coronavirus crisis and an astounding windfall of tax dollars have reshuffled California’s emerging recall election, allowing Democratic Gov. Gavin Newscom to talk about an end to most COVID-19 restrictions and propose billions in new spending as he looks to fend off Republicans who depict him as a foppish failure.
PoliticsPOLITICO

NEWSOM budget ambition — CDAA vs. BONTA — Team GAVIN drops new anti-recall ads — BLACKOUT summer?

THE BUZZ — Gov. Gavin Newsom wants his third budget to be one to remember. Cash-flush California would channel a massive surplus into addressing an array of stubborn societal problems under a $267.8 billion blueprint Newsom unveiled on Friday. That includes billions of dollars to ensure universal broadband access, transition from fossil fuels, bolster student wellness and early childhood education, overhaul behavioral health and more. That’s in addition to more immediate relief like the massive tax rebate handout that Newsom used to launch his budget tour and to sizable outlays for reserves and paying down pension debt.
California Statebroadbandbreakfast.com

AT&T To Spin Out WarnerMedia, California’s $7B For Broadband, FCC Licences For Tribes, TPRC Virtual For Now

May 17, 2021— AT&T announced its media division WarnerMedia is reaching a deal to consolidate into Discovery Inc., forming a new third company. WarnerMedia, which owns industry giants such as HBO and CNN, would be brought under the same house as HGTV and TLC in the deal. According to Financial Times, such a company would be valued at $150 billion.
InternetDaily Democrat

Newsom proposes $7 billion expansion in broadband internet

Gov. Gavin Newsom is pitching a three-year, $7 billion broadband expansion to get California households connected to high-speed internet. “Let’s get this done once and for all, so that no future administration is talking about the scourge of the digital divide,” Newsom said Friday as part of California’s $100 billion windfall.