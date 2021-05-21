Blend Extra: Turn to the Experts for Medicare Answers

newsbreak-logo
There is a lot of stress and confusion in our world, but don't let it affect your healthcare coverage and decisions. If you are still unsure of your eligibility or think you are missing out on benefits, you should be contacting the experts to help you through the process. Luckily, Jerry and Deb Dornbusch from Silver Supplement Solutions and authorized agents with Sovereign Select are here today to explain how they can make it easy... and save you money!

Washington StateMyNorthwest.com

Free unbiased help with Medicare is here

SPONSORED — Whether you’re getting ready to enroll in Medicare or are already on Medicare but feeling overwhelmed by the amount of information and what to do, help is here!. The Washington State Office of the Insurance Commissioner’s Statewide Health Insurance Benefits Advisors (SHIBA) program offers free, unbiased and confidential...
Conway, ARLog Cabin Democrat

Ask the Medicare professional

I would like to start by introducing myself. My name is Shannan Pruitt with Medicare Insurance Resources LLC, located here in beautiful Conway, Arkansas. My husband and I were both raised in northeast Arkansas, while my husband is a retired police officer, I have been in the Insurance industry for 23 years. I have always specialized in Medicare, however there is a lot that goes with that statement.
Erie, PAerienewsnow.com

Local Expert Answers Last Minute Tax Questions

It's tax day, in a year unlike we've seen before. Erie News Now talked to a local tax expert, Greg Bastow, CPA and owner of Appletree and Kern, PC, where he answered the top tax questions this year. The most popular questions Appletree and Kern have gotten this year have...
HealthNBC San Diego

Can Employers Require the Vaccine? Legal Expert Answers

More people are heading back into the office as the COVID-19 vaccine rollout broadens, but with the transition back comes tricky legal questions posed by both employers and employees. Legal analyst Dan Eaton told NBC 7 employers are required to provide safe workplaces by law and if they think vaccination...
Healthbeckershospitalreview.com

How a prior authorization tool can lead to 27% cost savings in Medicare Advantage

Automating prior authorization processes to encourage providers to follow the latest clinical guidance can reduce costs and make care more efficient, according to a recent study conducted by CVS Health. CVS developed Novologix, a digital clinical decision support prior authorization tool, to streamline the care management process for cancer treatment....
Nursing HomesCanyon News

Medicare And Traveling The US?

UNITED STATES—Toni: I will retire effective May 1 and now my wife and I are going to travel the US in the new Winnebago that is sitting in our driveway. I am an insulin dependent diabetic and will need easy access to a pharmacy while traveling, I am concerned that with COVID-19 it will not be easy to receive care and if there is an emergency, I do not want a hassle to receive medical care for me or my wife.
HealthDaily Gate City

Welcome to Medicare seminar scheduled

Are you going to be eligible for Medicare in the near future? Have you been on Medicare for awhile and want to better understand what it offers? Do you have a family member you help with Medicare issues?. “Welcome to Medicare” is for you. This two hour seminar will be...
HealthMedicalXpress

Medicare negotiation could save businesses $195 billion and workers another $98 billion

As Congress considers legislation to reform prescription drug pricing, a new analysis conducted by the West Health Policy Center and released by its Council for Informed Drug Spending Analysis (CIDSA) estimates that the Elijah E. Cummings Lower Drug Costs Now Act (H.R. 3) could result in hundreds of billions of dollars in lower commercial health insurance costs by 2030.These savings would come from a $195 billion reduction in employer costs and $98 billion in savings for workers.
Healthaao.org

CAAP Recoupment on Medicare Claims

Ophthalmic practices who received a COVID Accelerated/Advance Payments (CAAP) from CMS will start to see a new physician adjustment amount on their remittance advice. Repayments automatically begin one year from the date the advance payment was made. The payment offset will be applied to all affiliated physicians sharing the same tax ID number, so be sure you track each physician of the practice. The recoupment will be 25% for the first eleven months of the repayment followed by an increase to 50% for another six months. After the six months end, a letter for any remaining balance of the CAAP will be issued, where practices will have 30 days from the date of the letter to repay the balance in full.  
EconomyDearborn Press & Guide

You can appoint someone now to oversee your future Social Security dealings

Millions of people get monthly Social Security benefits or Supplemental Security Income payments. Some need help managing their money. When we receive information that indicates you need help, we’ll assign a representative payee to manage your benefits for you. We try to select someone who knows you and wants to...
Politicserienewsnow.com

Pennsylvanians Eligible for Savings on Health Insurance through Pennie

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced Pampered Palate co-owner Jennifer Backus to think outside the box, for both business and healthcare coverage. "Small business owners especially, have struggled so badly this year,” said Backus. “This hit us extremely hard.”. When the 2021 health insurance rates came out, Backus and her husband's...
Mankato, MNWorthington Daily Globe

Virtual ‘New to Medicare’ class scheduled

MANKATO — A “New to Medicare” online virtual class coordinated through the Senior LinkAge line will be offered from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. May 28. The class is intended for people who will be new to Medicare and would like to learn about Medicare Parts A, B, C and D. Topics will include a comprehensive introduction to Medicare including what Medicare covers, supplemental insurance and Part D prescription coverage. Class participants will learn the Medicare enrollment details, how to get the most from their benefits and how to research Medicare plan options using the Medicare.gov site.
HealthNews-Medical.net

Medicare negotiation could save billions of dollars in lower commercial health insurance costs by 2030

As Congress considers legislation to reform prescription drug pricing, a new analysis conducted by the West Health Policy Center and released by its Council for Informed Drug Spending Analysis (CIDSA) estimates that the Elijah E. Cummings Lower Drug Costs Now Act (H.R. 3) could result in hundreds of billions of dollars in lower commercial health insurance costs by 2030. These savings would come from a $195 billion reduction in employer costs and $98 billion in savings for workers.
Americasnews8000.com

Should You Sign Up for Medicare If You’re 65 and Still Working?

If you’re 65 or older, still working and are covered by employer health insurance, it can make sense to sign up for Medicare now. Enrollment might reduce your out-of-pocket costs. Millions find themselves in this situation. The proportion of Americans ages 65 to 74 who are working is projected to...
Technologynews8000.com

FCC’s Emergency Broadband Benefit to offer discounts to eligible households

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKBT) — The Federal Communications Commission’s Emergency Broadband Benefit will make substantial discounts on broadband service and computers available to consumers beginning Wednesday. The pandemic-related program will continue until the $3.2 billion in federal funding runs out or six months after the Department of Health and Human Services...
U.S. PoliticsEssence

Biden-Harris Administration Announces New COVID-19 Benefits and Resources

Efforts include increased vaccine access, funeral assistance. As the nation continues to reopen and ease restrictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Biden-Harris Administration has announced a series of new resources. These efforts range from pop-up clinics and mobile units that make free vaccines more readily available in underserved communities, to...
Technologywvpublic.org

Eligible Consumers Can Receive Pandemic Broadband Discounts

The worldwide coronavirus pandemic has demonstrated the need for high-speed internet connectivity, and it’s further emphasized the problems with high-speed access. Starting on May 12, eligible consumers will be able to sign up for temporary discounts on broadband services and on the purchase of laptops, desktop computers, and tablets through the Federal Communications Commission’s $3.2 billion Emergency Broadband Benefit program.
House RentSFGate

Does Renters Insurance Cover Temporary Housing?

If you’re a renter, you’ve probably heard that you should get renters insurance. Renters insurance is relatively inexpensive and covers a variety of contingencies, from damage to personal property to personal liability. Find out whether your renters insurance covers temporary housing, and why you might need temporary housing to begin with.