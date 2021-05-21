Blend Extra: Turn to the Experts for Medicare Answers

Ophthalmic practices who received a COVID Accelerated/Advance Payments (CAAP) from CMS will start to see a new physician adjustment amount on their remittance advice. Repayments automatically begin one year from the date the advance payment was made. The payment offset will be applied to all affiliated physicians sharing the same tax ID number, so be sure you track each physician of the practice. The recoupment will be 25% for the first eleven months of the repayment followed by an increase to 50% for another six months. After the six months end, a letter for any remaining balance of the CAAP will be issued, where practices will have 30 days from the date of the letter to repay the balance in full.