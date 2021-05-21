newsbreak-logo
Texas State

365 Days of Texas True Crime: Documentaries

By Tawny The Rock Chick
Posted by 
KBAT 99.9
KBAT 99.9
 6 days ago
Since it's the weekend I figured today I would leave you with a list of a few Texas based true crime documentaries to binge your way through before Monday. Most of these you may have already heard about but I bet there are at least a couple you haven't. You'll notice most of them are on Amazon, now that doesn't mean that they're only on Amazon it just means you may be able to find them other places but for sure you'll be able to watch them on Amazon and most are Amazon Prime, which means they're free for those who have the prime membership. So bust out all the fluffy blankets, get a few good bottles of vino and make sure to hang the "Watching Murder Stuff on the Couch all Weekend Do Not Disturb" sign.

KBAT 99.9

KBAT 99.9

Midland, TX
ABOUT

KBAT 99.9 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://kbat.com
Related