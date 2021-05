A compilation album might seem a bit of a relic in today’s age of streaming music playlists, but for many generations of metal fans it was the most accessible way to quickly gain exposure to more bands. A number of compilation series have entered the halls of legend, and while it’s not the first—that credit would perhaps go to Metal for Muthas which helped launch the NWOBHM movement—one of the most esteemed metal compilations that has become almost synonymous with the concept itself is Metal Blade’s Metal Massacre series. It debuted in 1982 when Brian Slagel got a bunch of mostly Los Angeles area unsigned metal bands together, launching the first volume as Metal Blade’s first release. Years later, the album proved to be the launching pad for a number of bands including LA glam metallers Ratt, and further elevating bands like epic metallers Cirith Ungol. Most famously, it served as the earliest debut of a little band called Metallica.