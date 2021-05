Kez Whelan is back with the good, the bad and the ugly in heavy metal for May, featuring new cuts from Panopticon, Grave Miasma and Nadja. The concept of a "live in the studio" release has gone from a hushed taboo – if you want to ruin a few friendships, try pondering aloud whether Live Undead has more overdubs than Unleashed In The East next time you're sat in a newly reopened pub – to something of a curious novelty. (Remember how good Incantation's Tribute To The Goat was?) These releases are now a grim necessity of the Covid stricken dystopia we currently find ourselves in. Well, maybe that's a little dramatic – with any luck, we'll be back to battering our ear drums and spilling pints all over each other in person by the end of the year, and we'll look back at lockdown sessions like Candlemass' new Green Valley LP as fascinating signs of the times rather than a replacement for the full live music experience.