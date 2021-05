DETROIT (FOX 2) - Michigan has lifted the mask mandate for fully vaccinated people, effective on Saturday, May 15, at 9 a.m. This change comes a day after the CDC said that fully vaccinated people don't need to wear a mask in most situations. According to the guidance, vaccinated people don't need to wear masks in most indoor spaces and outdoors, even when there are crowds. They still should be worn in crowded indoor places, such as buses, planes, hospitals, prisons, and homeless shelters.