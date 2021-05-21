newsbreak-logo
What J.T Realmuto heading to IL means for the Phillies

By Liam Jenkins
Cover picture for the articleAfter a six day absence from the lineup, the Best Catcher In Baseball, J.T Realmuto, is headed to the injured list, according to Matt Gelb. The Earliest that Realmuto will be able to return is next Friday. The All-star was previously confident that he could avoid a further 10-day setback after suffering a Bone bruise at the bottom of his left hand while battling a wild pitch against the Cardinals. Unfortunately, the injury Gods had other plans.

