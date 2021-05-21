What J.T Realmuto heading to IL means for the Phillies

Knapp will start at catcher and bat seventh Thursday against the Nationals. Behind the plate for the second day in a row, Knapp looks poised to take over as the Phillies' primary backstop for the time being after J.T. Realmuto (knee) was moved to the COVID-19 injured list Thursday. The Phillies have yet to offer a timeline of when Realmuto might be ready to return from the IL, but while he's on the shelf, Knapp will have a clear path to the No. 1 role. Philadelphia recalled another catcher in Rafael Marchan from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Thursday, but he's not expected to immediately push Knapp for playing time.