Business Coach Pushkar Raj Thakur Talks About Ways To Grow Business

Why do some entrepreneurs get more opportunities than others? Is it because their business makes more money, or is there a secret the typical person isn’t aware of?. Glenn Sanford, founder of eXp Realty, president of eXp World Holdings and CEO of SUCCESS Enterprises, would rephrase that question. Instead of conflating success with money, he would ask budding entrepreneurs about their relationships. So here’s the new question: Are you using relationships to grow your business or your business to grow relationships? Most people do the first option, but that’s the hardest way to meet people and get opportunities. Using your business to grow your network is more efficient.