Olivia Rodrigo does not miss. All these ‘Sour’ reviews are here to prove it

By CHRISTI CARRAS
Kansas City Star
 5 days ago

Olivia Rodrigo got her driver’s license at 17 and hasn’t taken her foot off the accelerator since. In the whirlwind months following the record-shattering release of her viral debut track, “Drivers License,” the Disney actor-turned-global pop phenom has put out two more expectation-defying singles, performed live at the Brit Awards and been the subject of a Rege-Jean Page-starring “Saturday Night Live” sketch before appearing on the long-running sketch comedy series as one of its youngest musical guests of all time.

