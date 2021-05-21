Olivia Rodrigo does not miss. All these ‘Sour’ reviews are here to prove it

I told my boyfriend the other day that I loved him, but it didn't feel the same as the first time I fell in love. "That's got to be for the best," I explained, trying to soften what came out as an unintended blow. "Everything felt so much more extreme," I said, not making matters better for myself. As I permanently tied myself to the shovel I was using to dig a hole, he surprised me and said, "I get that." We talked about what it's like to love someone in your 30s and what happens over the course of the, say, dozen years it takes for you to get there.