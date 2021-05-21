newsbreak-logo
Public Safety

Motorist Arrested Following Brief Chase and Standoff in Hollywood

KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 5 days ago
HOLLYWOOD (CNS) - Authorities today arrested a motorist who led them on a brief chase in a stolen Jeep in the Hollywood area. The black Jeep crashed into a box truck shortly before noon at Highland and Delongpre avenues, apparently after police deployed a spike strip that flattened at least one tire and blocked it in with a patrol vehicle. A standoff ensued.

KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

Los Angeles, CA
More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

