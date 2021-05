There will be three ceremonies slated for 9 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. that Friday in the Texan Dome in Levelland. In the first ceremony, 321 candidates for graduation will participate. In the second ceremony, 285 candidates for graduation will participate and 294 candidates will take place in the third ceremony of the afternoon. This year, 1,482 students applied for graduation, and 900 will participate. The ceremonies also will feature nearly 80 graduates from the Class of 2020.