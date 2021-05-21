newsbreak-logo
Disney’s Summer Movie Strategy Is Confusing Us — And It’s Not the Only One

By Eric Kohn, Anne Thompson
Indiewire
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe big screen is back. At least, that’s what Hollywood tried to tell members of the press and industry during a high-profile event in Los Angeles this week previewing the summer movie season to come. The four-hour showcase, which provided sneak peeks at everything from “F9” to “Black Widow” and Nicolas Cage in “Pig,” raised more questions than answers. In this week’s episode of Screen Talk, Eric Kohn and Anne Thompson discuss the event, which Thompson covered, and what it tells us about the state of a movie business eager to figure out how theaters fit into a very new paradigm. They also drill down on several upcoming release strategies that don’t quite add up, like the PVOD release that will coincide with the theatrical one for Disney’s “Black Widow,” and speculate about how all of this could trickle down to the fall awards season. Finally, they swap thoughts on “A Quiet Place II” and the experience of attending a good old-fashioned all-media screening in a multiplex.

