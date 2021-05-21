Baseball notebook: Will Liberty bounce back again as the Hurricanes did in 2017 and 2019?

The Liberty High baseball team was the area’s most dominant squad for much of the spring.

The Hurricanes went 17-1 in the regular season, had double-digit run totals 11 times, and won 10 games by 10 runs or more.

Among those mercy-rule victories was a 13-0 win at Emmaus on May 4 and an 11-0 rout of Northwestern Lehigh on May 11.

So it had to hurt, at least a little, for the Hurricanes to watch Wednesday’s championship games and see the Green Hornets beat Pleasant Valley for the Eastern Pennsylvania Conference title and the Tigers tame Notre Dame for Colonial League gold.

Liberty has not won a league championship since a Lehigh Valley Conference crown in 2003, but the program has been much more successful in districts where the Hurricanes have won five gold medals since 2001 with the most recent in 2019.

In both 2017 and 2019, Liberty was the top-seeded team entering the EPC tournament and lost in the finals. However, those senior-oriented squads bounced back to win district championships.

Can this team do the same thing?

“I think our kids will respond, but we’ll see because there are a lot of good teams out there,” Hurricanes coach Andy Pitsilos said. “When you’re listed as the top team everybody is gunning for you. Nobody is going to lay down or anything like that. So you have to go out there every day and play. It’s 0-0. If there was cumulative scoring then it would be different, but you must go out and play your best game.”

Liberty will be the No. 2 seed in the District 11 6A tournament and will open play at home Wednesday against No. 7 Northampton. The semifinals are set for May 28 and the finals on June 1. In all classes, all games will be played at the field of the higher seed until the finals.

The Hurricanes would not get a shot at Pleasant Valley, the team it lost to 3-1 in the EPC semifinals, until the championship. The Bears and Emmaus, who met in Wednesday’s EPC championship, could have a rematch in the 6A semifinals.

The No. 1 seeded Green Hornets, who haven’t won a district crown since 2005, will open with No. 8 Pocono Mounain West on Tuesday.

Northwestern, the No. 1 seed in Class 4A, won’t play until May 28, hosting a semifinal against either Allentown Central Catholic or Blue Mountain.

Notre Dame-Green Pond, the top seed in Class 3A, is also straight through to the semifinals and will play Thursday against either Catasauqua or Palmerton.

Pocono Mountain East is the No. 1 seed in Class 5A and will host either Pottsville or Bangor in a Thursday semifinal while the other semifinal matchup is set between East Stroudsburg South or Southern Lehigh.

The title games in 3A and 5A will be played on Memorial Day, May 31.

The defending champs from 2019, the last time the tournament was held, are Liberty (6A), Blue Mountain (5A), North Schuylkill (4A), Notre Dame-Green Pond (3A), Schuylkill Haven (2A), and Tri-Valley (A).

This year’s 3A tournament is considered a sub-regional with District One. The one District One team is MAST (Math, Science, and Technology) Community Charter of Philadelphia. It will play at Palisades Monday in the quarterfinals.

Besides competing for championships, teams are also trying to secure state tournament berths. The PIAA is taking two teams from Class 6A, but just one from all other classifications.

“We have a very tight-knit team with a lot of seniors,” Pitsilos said. “The message to our team is very simple: if you want to keep playing together, you win, and if you lose, you don’t get that opportunity anymore. At this point, you’re dealing with quality teams. These games are not played on paper. You have to go out and do it.”

District 11 tourney brackets

CLASS 6A

Quarterfinals, Tuesday: No. 8 Pocono Mountain West (9-10) at No. 1 Emmaus (18-5), 4 p.m.; No. 6 Nazareth (11-9) at No. 3 Parkland (17-5), 4 p.m.; No. 5 Easton (14-7) at No. 4 Pleasant Valley (14-5), 3 p.m.

Quarterfinal: Wednesday: No. 7 Northampton (8-10) at No. 2 Liberty (18-2), 4 p.m.

Semifinals, May 28: Emmaus/PM West winner vs. Easton/Pleasant Valley winner; Parkland/Nazareth winner vs. Northampton/Liberty winner.

Championship: June 1.

CLASS 5A

Quarterfinal, Monday: No. 5 Bangor (9-11) at No. 4 Pottsville (9-10), 4:30 p.m.

Semifinals, Tuesday: Bangor/Pottsville winner at No. 1 Pocono Mountain East (10-9) 4 p.m.; No. 3 East Stroudsburg South (9-10) at No. 2 Southern Lehigh (14-7) 4 p.m.

Championship: May 31.

CLASS 4A

Quarterfinals, Tuesday: No. 5 Allentown CCHS (11-9) at No. 4 Blue Mountain (15-5) 4:30 p.m.; No. 6 North Schuylkill (13-8) at No. 3 Saucon Valley (15-4) 4:15 p.m.; No. 7 Jim Thorpe (12-8) at No. 2 Bethlehem Catholic (13-8) 4 p.m.

Semifinals, Friday: CCHS/Blue Mountain winner at No. 1 Northwestern Lehigh (18-4) 4 p.m.; North Schuylkill/Saucon Valley winner vs. Jim Thorpe/Becahi winner.

Championship: June 1.

CLASS 3A

Quarterfinals, Monday: No. 5 Catasauqua (10-10) at No. 4 Palmerton (12-8); No. 6 MAST Community Charter (11-8) at No. 3 Palisades (13-8), 3 p.m.

Semifinals, Thursday: Catty/Palmerton winner at No. 1 Notre Dame-Green Pond (17-5); Palisades/MCC winner at No. 2 Panther Valley (16-5).

Championship: May 31.

CLASS 2A

Semifinals, May 28: No. 4 Shenandoah Valley (10-10) at No. 1 Schuylkill Haven (19-3), 4:30 p.m.; No. 3 Minersville (10-10) at No. 2 Williams Valley (17-3), 4:30 p.m.

Championship: June 1.

CLASS A

Semifinals: Thursday: No. 4 Notre Dame-East Stroudsburg (3-14) at No. 1 Tri-Valley (14-5), 4:30 p.m.; No. 3 Marian Catholic (7-9) at No. 2 Nativity BVM (8-12), 5 p.m.

Championship: TBD.

All-Area alert

Coaches, we are looking for nominations for The Morning Call’s All-Area team which will be released late next month. Please send your selections with complete stats to kgroller@mcall.com by June 13. Also, your thoughts who should be considered for player, pitcher, coach, and rookie of the year are appreciated.

Player of the Week

BRADEN WALLER, EMMAUS

Braden Waller is as humble as they come.

The Emmaus senior made a remarkable return to the Green Hornets during the Eastern Pennsylvania Conference tournament, first as a hitter and then as a pitcher.

But when a 4-1 win over the Pleasant Valley for the EPC title was complete Wednesday at Nazareth Intermediate School for the program’s first league championship since 2006, Waller wanted no credit.

“It’s all about my team,” he said. “They had my back.”

So, it’s up to others to talk about Waller and they are not nearly as reluctant to issue praise to the left-handed hitter and pitcher who is going to Rowan University.

Parkland coach Kurt Weber said he’ll be happy to see him graduate. Liberty coach Pitsilos called him one of the best pitchers in the league. His own coach, Jeremy Haas, said he has remarkable poise, perfect for the pressure situation he faced when he entered the league title game with Pleasant Valley bats making a lot of noise and their fans even louder.

His team was leading 2-1 in the top of the fifth, but the Bears had runners on first and second and No. 3 hitter Zach Walters at the plate with a 2-0 count. Waller missed with his first pitch and went to 3-0. He quickly battled back to strike out Walters and retired the next seven hitters he faced, punctuating his appearance with a third strikeout to close it out.

It would have been an amazing performance under any circumstances, but particularly stunning since an injury prevented him from pitching all season.

It also came after he had a 3-run home run the day before in a 9-6 win semifinal win over Parkland.

“It felt great to be back out there,” he said. “I missed this game. I love it.”

Waller said he doesn’t have this velocity back, but it’s getting there.

“I’m feeling better,” he said. “I hope to pitch again in districts. That’s my goal.”

Top 10 rankings

Ranking, Team, Record, Last time

1. Liberty, 18-2, 1

2. Emmaus, 18-5, 10

3. Pleasant Valley, 14-5, 5

4. Parkland, 17-5, 2

5. Northwestern Lehigh, 18-4, 9

6. Beth. Catholic, 13-8, 4

7. Easton, 14-7, 3

8. Notre Dame, 17-5, 6

9. Southern Lehigh, 14-7, 8

10. Palisades, 13-8, NR

Dropped: Saucon Valley (15-4).

Others to watch: Catasauqua (10-10), Nazareth (11-9), Palmerton (12-8), Panther Valley (16-5), Pocono Mountain East (10-8).

Standings

FINAL COLONIAL LEAGUE

East Division

Team, League, Overall

D:Notre Dame, 14-3, 17-5

D:Saucon Valley, 14-3, 15-4

D:Palisades, 10-7, 13-8

D:Bangor, 9-8, 9-11

Pen Argyl, 6-11, 8-12

Wilson, 6-11, 8-12

West Division

D:Northwestern, 15-3, 18-4

D:Southern Lehigh, 13-5, 14-7

D:Palmerton, 11-7, 12-8

D:Catasauqua, 8-10, 10-10

Salisbury, 6-12, 7-13

No. Lehigh, 2-16, 2-18

Moravian Academy, 0-18, 2-18

FINAL EASTERN PENNSYLVANIA CONFERENCE

Lehigh County Division

Team, Division, League, Overall

D:Parkland, 10-0, 14-2, 18-5

D:Emmaus, 8-2, 11-4, 17-5

D:CCHS, 5-5. 8-8, 1`-9

Whitehall, 5-5, 7-9, 8-12

Dieruff, 2-8, 3-13, 4-16

Allen, 0-10, 1-15, 3-16

Northampton County Division

D:Liberty, 9-1, 15-1, 18-2

D:Easton, 6-4, 11-5, 14-7

D:Nazareth 6-4, 8-8, 11-9

D:Beth. Cath., 4-6, 9-7, 13-8

Freedom, 3-7, 6-10, 7-12

D:Northampton, 2-8, 7-9, 8-10

Monroe County Division

D:Pleas. Valley, 9-1, 12-4, 14-5

D:PM East, 7-3, 9-7, 10-9

D:ES South, 5-5, 8-8, 9-10

D:PM West, 5-5, 7-9, 9-10

Stroudsburg, 4-6, 7-9, 8-11

ES North, 0-10, 0-16, 1-17

Records are through Wednesday’s games.

D: Clinched District 11 tournament berth.

Keith Groller can be reached at 610-820-6740 or at kgroller@mcall.com