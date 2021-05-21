newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Patrick Mahomes expected to participate in OTAs

By Sportsnaut
Posted by 
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JAYsq_0a7KgsNt00

Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes is on track to participate in organized team activities, multiple media outlets reported on Friday.

Mahomes has been working his way back from offseason surgery to repair a turf toe injury in February. The 25-year-old had the procedure days after guiding the Chiefs to a second consecutive Super Bowl appearance, in which they fell to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Mahomes, who previously said he was ahead of schedule in his rehabilitation, is expected to take part in a limited capacity when the Chiefs begin OTAs on Tuesday. He reportedly will take on a larger role during the team’s mandatory minicamp.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ef6IH_0a7KgsNt00 Also Read:
Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes ahead of schedule after toe surgery

Mahomes played through the turf toe injury, which was sustained in the playoffs during Kansas City’s victory over the Cleveland Browns in the divisional round in January.

Mahomes was the league’s Most Valuable Player in 2018 before his consecutive Super Bowl seasons, including a win over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV.

Mahomes has a 38-8 career regular-season record as a starter in four NFL seasons, all with the Chiefs. Last year, he completed 66.3 percent of his passes for 4,740 yards with 38 touchdowns and six interceptions. For his career, he has a 66 percent completion rate with 14,152 passing yards, 114 TD passes and 24 interceptions.

Related: NFL Power Rankings – Team outlooks after 2021 NFL Draft

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

12K+
Followers
17K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#American Football#Quarterback#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers#The Cleveland Browns#Td#Nfl Power Rankings#Toe Surgery Mahomes#Otas#Seattle Seahawks Schedule#Offseason Surgery#The League#January#Team Outlooks#Turf Toe#Organized Team Activities
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
News Break
NFL
NFL Teams
Kansas City Chiefs
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
AllSteelers

5 Thoughts: Steelers Schedule is All Challenges, But Not Unbeatable

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers' 2021 regular season schedule is here, and it came with some concern. Not only do the Steelers have the toughest strength of schedule in the NFL, but they face three MVP quarterbacks, a Rookie of the Year quarterback, and some up-and-comers every NFL team should take seriously.
NFLPosted by
NBC Chicago

Bears-Bengals, Andy Dalton Reunion Highlights 2021 NFL Schedule

Bears-Bengals, Andy Dalton reunion highlights 2021 NFL schedule originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The 2021 NFL schedule was released Wednesday and it’s filled with many circle-the-date-on-the-calendar matchups. Whether it involves players facing their former team, an intriguing rookie QB battle or a highly-anticipated rematch or Tom Brady versus Bill...
NFLPosted by
ArrowheadReport

Predicting Every Game on the Kansas City Chiefs' 2021 Schedule

After a day filled with rumors, leaks and waiting around, the Kansas City Chiefs' 2021-22 schedule has finally been released in full. The AFC champs' slate of 17 games features marquee matchups with teams such as the Cleveland Browns, Buffalo Bills, Baltimore Ravens, Green Bay Packers and Pittsburgh Steelers. In...
NFLbrownsnation.com

Mike Greenberg Predicts Browns Will Upset Chiefs In Week 1

The 2021 NFL regular season schedule reveal has football fans excited, including ESPN’s Mike Greenberg. Greenberg predicts the Cleveland Browns will upset the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season during Wednesday’s edition of ESPN’s “Get Up.”. “I’m calling it right now. I’ve been saying over...
NFLgiants.com

Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes on Giants' MNF slate

The 2021 NFL schedule is out, and the Giants will be playing three games under the national spotlight. Week 2 at Washington Football Team (Thursday Night Football) Washington's 2020 record: 7-9, NFC East first place. Series Record: Regular season: Giants lead, 104-68-4; Postseason: Tied, 1-1 The Giants last year swept...
NFLbaltimorenews.net

Breaking Down the Chiefs' 2021 Schedule | Upon Further Review

Here’s a closer look at the Chiefs’ schedule this upcoming season Matt McMullen. The Kansas City Chiefs' schedule for this upcoming season dropped on Wednesday night, finally providing fans with a week-by-week look at who the Chiefs will take on in 2021 as Kansas City eyes a third consecutive trip to the Super Bowl.
NFLnbcboston.com

Patriots-Bucs One of Biggest Games on NFL 2021 Full Schedule

Patriots-Bucs one of biggest games on NFL 2021 full schedule originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The 2021 NFL schedule was released Wednesday and it’s filled with many circle-the-date-on-the-calendar matchups. Whether it involves players facing their former team, an intriguing rookie QB battle or a highly-anticipated rematch or Tom Brady...
NFLoutkick.com

NFL Schedule Release Says: ‘Bet on Tom Brady for MVP’

Two things have been consistently true about recent NFL MVP winners: 1) they are a QB; 2) they are a QB whose team earned a No. 1 seed in the conference. That has happened in five of the last six years. In other words, when betting on the MVP award...
NFLLas Cruces Sun-News

Top 10 games of 2021 NFL schedule: Marquee matchups feature top QB duels

The NFL draft is less than two weeks removed from its completion. The first real action won't begin for nearly four more months. And yet, it's somehow already time to look ahead to next season. On Wednesday, the NFL released its full-regular season schedule for 2021, the first year in...
NFLNBC Washington

Ravens-Chiefs in Battle of MVPs Highlights NFL 2021 Full Schedule

Ravens-Chiefs in battle of MVPs highlights NFL 2021 full schedule originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. The 2021 NFL schedule was released Wednesday and it’s filled with many circle-the-date-on-the-calendar matchups. Whether it involves players facing their former team, an intriguing rookie QB battle or a highly-anticipated rematch or Tom Brady...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Top 10 QB matchups of the 2021 NFL season

With the 2021 NFL schedule having been released, there are many intriguing matchups to anticipate. The schedule is full of enticing quarterback matchups that will be battles between the leagues best. There are still many months to go before we kick off the season but fans can start getting excited for these games now.
Stateline, NVTahoe Daily Tribune

Fans to be allowed at celebrity golf tourney featuring Timberlake, Mahomes

STATELINE, Nev. – Fans will be allowed to return this year to the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament, officials confirmed Thursday morning. Tickets go on sale Monday, May 17, for the 32nd annual event that features Justin Timberlake, former back-to-back champ Tony Romo, Tahoe favorite Charles Barkley, NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes and defending champ Mardy Fish who last year broke the course record.
NFLSportsnet.ca

Breaking down six can't-miss NFL games after 2021 schedule release

With the NFL draft in the books, it's time to start looking forward to next season – and what better way to do that than to dive right into the newly released 2021 schedule. We've parsed through the schedule set to be played this year – the first in which each team will be playing 17 games – and picked out half a dozen of the ones we're most looking forward to.
NFLmetrovoicenews.com

2021 KC Chiefs schedule features a tough opening stretch

The Kansas City Chiefs 2021 schedule was released Wednesday evening, and there were a number of interesting things to take away from the schedule. Four of Kansas City’s first five games include the Cleveland Browns (Week 1), the Baltimore Ravens (Week 2), the L.A. Chargers (Week 3), and the Buffalo Bills (Week 5). The Chiefs will have their hands full early on, but Kansas City also catches a break by playing these teams before they find a rhythm. During the last two seasons, Cleveland has lost its opening game of the year by blowouts. In 2019, the Titans ran over the Browns 43-13, and in 2020, Baltimore dominated Cleveland in a 38-6 win.
NFLGear Patrol

Patrick Mahomes Seen Wearing a Crazy New Pair of Oakley Sunglasses

Last fall, professional cyclist Chris Froome was spotted rocking a pair of previously unseen Oakley sunglasses during the Vuelta a España, a 21-stage Grand Tour race that winds around the Iberian peninsula. The sleek, all-black shades bore Oakley's signature wraparound design but seemed to lack a frame entirely — and they included a unique extension of the one-piece lens over the bridge of the nose.