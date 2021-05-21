KC FBI analyst indicted for removing security documents

A Kansas City FBI analyst who had top secret security clearance has been indicted for illegally taking national security documents to her home for more than a decade.

Kendra Kingsbury, 48, of Dodge City, was charged Tuesday in the two-count indictment. The first count alleges that she had unauthorized access to national defense documents and “failed to deliver them to the officer or employee” who was meant to receive them.

Alan E. Kohler, Jr. Assistant Director of the FBI’s Counterintelligence Division said in a news release announcing the indictment that Kingsbury put the United States’ “sensitive secrets at risk.”

“The breadth and depth of classified national security information retained by the defendant for more than a decade is simply astonishing,” Kohler said.

Court documents state that she illegally kept 10 documents, ranging from presentations to intelligence notes, that were dated between 2008 and 2014.

The second count alleges that she had classified documents, which included information about al Qaeda and a “suspected associate of Usama (sic) bin Laden” and others that detailed terrorist activities.

“The defendant improperly removed and unlawfully and willfully retained, in her personal residence, sensitive government materials, including National Defense Information and classified documents,” court documents state. “The defendant was not authorized to remove and retain these sensitive government materials, including the National Defense Information and classified documents.”

Kingsbury’s actions, according to Special Agent in Charge Timothy Langan, of the FBI Kansas City Field Office, were a “betrayal of trust.”

Her case is being prosecuted in the Western District of Missouri.

