newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kansas City, MO

KC FBI analyst indicted for removing security documents

By Kari Williams
Posted by 
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eUAl4_0a7KgqcR00

A Kansas City FBI analyst who had top secret security clearance has been indicted for illegally taking national security documents to her home for more than a decade.

Kendra Kingsbury, 48, of Dodge City, was charged Tuesday in the two-count indictment. The first count alleges that she had unauthorized access to national defense documents and “failed to deliver them to the officer or employee” who was meant to receive them.

Alan E. Kohler, Jr. Assistant Director of the FBI’s Counterintelligence Division said in a news release announcing the indictment that Kingsbury put the United States’ “sensitive secrets at risk.”

“The breadth and depth of classified national security information retained by the defendant for more than a decade is simply astonishing,” Kohler said.

Court documents state that she illegally kept 10 documents, ranging from presentations to intelligence notes, that were dated between 2008 and 2014.

The second count alleges that she had classified documents, which included information about al Qaeda and a “suspected associate of Usama (sic) bin Laden” and others that detailed terrorist activities.

“The defendant improperly removed and unlawfully and willfully retained, in her personal residence, sensitive government materials, including National Defense Information and classified documents,” court documents state. “The defendant was not authorized to remove and retain these sensitive government materials, including the National Defense Information and classified documents.”

Kingsbury’s actions, according to Special Agent in Charge Timothy Langan, of the FBI Kansas City Field Office, were a “betrayal of trust.”

Her case is being prosecuted in the Western District of Missouri.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the 41 Action News Homicide Tracker , which was launched in 2015. Read the 41 Action News Mug Shot Policy.

KSHB 41 Action News

KSHB 41 Action News

7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
531K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kansas City, MO
Government
Kansas City, MO
Crime & Safety
Local
Missouri Government
City
Kansas City, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Court Documents#Secret Documents#State Security#Kc Fbi#Al Qaeda#Special Agent#Kansas City Fbi#Intelligence Notes#Unauthorized Access#Officer#Annual Homicide Details#Assistant Director#Jr#Dodge City
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related