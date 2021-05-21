newsbreak-logo
Cedar Point to close select days in June due to staffing shortage

By Camryn Justice, Emily Hamilton
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 4 days ago
After struggling to operate smoothly during its opening day weekend, Cedar Point announced Friday that the amusement park will be closed select days in June due to staffing shortages.

"It’s actually really sad that they have to shut down especially because of what happened last year with COVID," resident Samantha Staugh said. "They never even really got a chance to open."

Last weekend when the park opened for the season, guests reported long lines and ride closures, which Cedar Point said was a result of hiring challenges.

"Like businesses in our area, in Ohio and across the country, Cedar Point is not immune to hiring challenges. However, we’ve increased wages, enhanced employment incentives like a $500 sign-on bonus and introduced dozens of new full-time, year-round positions. We continue to recruit all year, just as we have in the past, and we will open more park locations as our workforce increases.

With new health guidelines coming out just this week and consumer confidence rising, visitation trends continue to evolve, and we will adjust our operation accordingly. We are committed to providing our guests the experience they expect from Cedar Point. We acknowledge that some guests may not have had the visit they hoped for, and we will work with them individually to make it right."

In the statement, the park said it would open things up and be able to operate normally as it continued to recruit more employees—but those efforts are still underway and Cedar Point is still struggling to staff the park, it said.

"We want to be sure we are delivering fun and memorable experiences to our guests. As we're seeing across a wide range of industries, the availability of labor continues to be a challenge," Cedar Point said in its latest statement.

"We've added more than 300 full-time, year-round positions - with benefits - to our food & beverage team, we've introduced a $500 seasonal sign-on bonus for associates and we're now increasing the 2021 seasonal and part-time wage for all positions to $20/hr, a 100% increase over 2020 wage rates. Associates enjoy the one-of-a-kind 'office' of Cedar Point as their workplace, complimentary tickets for family and friends, special events throughout the summer, the chance to forge friendships and learn new skills that extend beyond a summer job, all in effort to carry out Cedar Point's mission of making people happy," the statement continued.

The new hiring incentives come in hopes of recruiting enough staff to allow the park to run its normal operations, but as they continue those efforts, the park will be closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays for the first four weeks of June.

"I think it’s just a sign of the times because of where we are with the COVID," Bridget Seavers said. "By them having to close a couple of days of the week, that’s okay too because people had the opportunities to finally become a family again."

With select dates now closed, Cedar Point said it will contact guests who have booked an overnight stay or have made ticket reservations on the days that the park will be closed and provide further information.

But some people who have planned summer vacations to Cedar Point in June with some booking overnight stays at the park's lodging will have to make new plans, causing further frustration with the park.

"I’ve lived here for a year and I still haven’t been. I’ve never actually had the opportunity to go to Cedar Point so I’m hoping at some point I’m going," Maurice Leeper said. "That’s gotta be disappointing especially if you’re traveling so far from home just to have your dreams crushed and you can’t go to the amusement park."

RELATED: Cedar Point says hiring challenges lead to long lines, ride closures

TravelDetroit Free Press

Cedar Point reduces amount of days open in June due to lack of seasonal employees

Cedar Point announced Friday that the Ohio amusement park will reduce the days that it will be open during the month of June because it doesn't have enough employees to work. The park will not be open on Tuesdays and Wednesdays in June and its regular schedule will resume in the last week of the month, according to the park's booking calendar.
Lifestylecoaster101.com

Cedar Point Announces June Operating Calendar Changes

Citing labor shortages that are affecting the park’s ability to fully staff “America’s Roller Coast” and deliver the level of fun and memorable experiences that guests traditionally experience at the resort, Cedar Point and Cedar Point Shores have made changes to their 2021 operating calendar, and will now be closed on June 1, 2, 8, 9, 15, 16, 22 and 23. (The first four Tuesdays and Wednesdays of June.)
Sandusky, OHcleveland19.com

Are masks required at Cedar Point?

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WOIO) - Cedar Point recently updated their face covering policy. Here’s what you need to know:. Fully vaccinated visitors are not required to wear masks indoors, according to the Cedar Point website. It’s recommended that vaccinated visitors wear face coverings while indoors and outdoors, but it’s not required.
Cleveland, OHcleveland19.com

Cedar Point increases wages to $20 an hour in effort to hire more workers; June dates impacted by labor shortage

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cedar Point announced on Friday that a shortage of employees has caused the amusement park to close on select days during the month of June. In an effort to expand the workforce, Cedar Point said part-time wages for all positions has been increased to $20 an hour. In addition, a $500 seasonal sign-on bonus is being offered.
Sandusky, OHSandusky Register

Cedar Point to pay workers $20/hour

SANDUSKY — Cedar Point is bumping its wage package up — to $20 an hour — and needs to hire 3,000 to 4,000 employees immediately, according to sources. The company also will provide jobs with flexible schedules through the end of October. *. This is a developing story. Check back...
LifestylePosted by
Big Country 96.9

Funtown/Splashtown USA In Saco To Close Two Days Per Week Due To Staffing Shortage

With a recent string of warmer days, it's been easy to get lost in thoughts of all the fun things that are in store for everyone this summer in Maine. From beaches to backyard gatherings, happy hours to amusement parks, people are staring to get excited for life to feel "normal" again in 2021. Unfortunately, some of that normalcy may have to be put on hold as seasonal resorts, restaurants and amusement parks have all been running into the same substantial problem, staffing. And the problem has gotten so troublesome, Funtown/Splashtown USA in Saco has decided to make some serious changes to their summer schedule by closing Monday and Tuesday each week to preserve the safety of the park and the energy of their existing staff.
Sandusky, OHDaily Record

Cedar Point opening weekend full of long waits, closed rides, guest complaints

SANDUSKY - A shortage of workers led to customer complaints as Cedar Point's opening weekend was stymied by long lines. Following the pandemic of 2020, the amusement park was working on returning to normal in 2021, although the company announced prior to opening day that masks would be required and guests would need to make reservations this year.
Sandusky, OHCleveland News - Fox 8

Opening Day at Cedar Point and Kenny is beyond thrilled

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) — Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton could barely contain his excitement at Cedar Point this morning because it is opening day for the popular amusement park! Kenny gets all the news about what’s in store for visitors from Cedar Point’s Director of Communications Tony Clark. Click here to learn more about Cedar Point’s 2021 season.
Sandusky, OHPosted by
97.5 NOW FM

Cedar Point Opens for the Season

Are you ready for a road trip? Cedar Point amusement park in Sandusky, Ohio opens for their 2021 season on Friday, May 14th!. They will of course have protocols in place to keep everyone safe and healthy. They want you to have an awesome day and feel safe when visiting. They have put together new processes and enhanced procedures throughout the park to help reduce the spread of germs.
Mike DewineToledo Blade

Cedar Point opens with Frontier Festival

As new rides and attractions are planned for the 2021 Cedar Point season, park officials are also excited about finally getting to celebrate the park’s 150th anniversary after the pandemic put a hold on events originally planned for last summer. “I think everyone gets a pass for not doing things...
Travelmetroparent.com

Cedar Point Hours, Ticket Cost, Rides and More

Are you a roller coaster fanatic? If so, you’re probably already planning your 2021 trip to Cedar Point, and you’re probably wondering: When is Cedar Point open this year? How much are Cedar Point tickets? What’s the deal with Cedar Point’s new attractions? Plus, where are Cedar Point’s best hotels located, what are the details for Cedar Point’s new water park, when does Cedar Point’s Halloweekends start and how the heck are they’re handling COVID?
LifestyleWNEM

Cedar Point reopens Friday

Cedar Point is reopening for the season on Friday, May 14. The season kicks off with the amusement park’s signature Frontier Festival. “The world needs more fun right now, and our team is ecstatic to welcome guests back to the park for a summer of new memories,” said Carrie Boldman, vice president and general manager of Cedar Point. “With safety of guests and associates as our top priority, it’s time to get back to the things we know and love, including traditions with family and friends at Cedar Point.”
Sandusky, OHSandusky Register

Yee-haw! Cedar Point is back

SANDUSKY — The 151st operational year, which actually commemorates 150 years in business, might just be Cedar Point’s most important one in history. For the first time in two years, amusement park executives prepared themselves to bring back guests for a full-blown season. Last year, strict guidelines stemming from COVID-19...
Economynexttv.com

Philo Finally Breaks, Raises Prices for New Customers

In another blow to the struggling virtual pay TV market, Philo said that the price its new customers pay is rising $5 a month to $25. Philo's more than 800,000 existing subscribers, plus any of those who sign up before June 8, will continue to pay $20 a month or less.
Charlotte, NCwccbcharlotte.com

AAA Travel Update: Alaska Cruising Scheduled To Resume This July

Charlotte, N.C. (News Release) – AAA – The Auto Club Group’s Travel Agency is celebrating the passage of a new federal law that allows travelers to cruise Alaska this summer. AAA’s preferred partners like Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Royal Caribbean and Celebrity Cruises have all announced...