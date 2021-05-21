From the Community Editorial Board: Loosening our masks

Question: Gov. Polis has granted fully vaccinated people a choice in mask-wearing in most public places. Your take?. I get it – you are relatively safe from contracting Covid-19 if you are vaccinated. But that is ONLY IF YOU ARE VACCINATED. Last week’s announcement by the Gov. Polis was a bit shocking, to be honest. I guess the Governor really, really wanted to declare the pandemic over and for us to go back to our former lives (and more importantly, to spending our money). After all, Gov. Polis is a successful business person and understands these next few mask-less moments are the elements of many business’ profits.