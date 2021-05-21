newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Natural Gas Rig Count Down One in U.S. as Oil Patch Notches Further Gains

By Jeremiah Shelor
naturalgasintel.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. natural gas rig count slid one unit to finish at 99 for the week ended Friday (May 21), while another round of additions in the oil patch lifted the overall domestic tally higher for the period, according to data published by Baker Hughes Co. (BKR). Four oil-directed rigs...

www.naturalgasintel.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Louisiana State
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Wells#Oil And Gas#Oil Drilling#U S Oil Production#U S Production#Baker Hughes Co#Bkr#Enverus#Gom#Canadian#The Cana Woodford#Eia#Eagle Ford#Mmcf#Duc#Anadarko#Natural Gas Production#Land Drilling#Permian Basin#Niobrara Shales
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Oil Production
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
Related
TrafficPosted by
MarketWatch

Oil futures pare losses as EIA reports weekly declines in U.S. crude and gasoline supplies

The Energy Information Administration reported Wednesday that U.S. crude inventories fell by 1.7 million barrels for the week ended May 21. On average, analysts polled by S&P Global Platts forecast a decline of 2.2 million barrels for crude stocks, while the American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday reported a 439,000-barrel decline, according to sources. The EIA reported that gasoline supply also declined by 1.7 million barrels, while distillate stockpiles fell by 3 million barrels for the week. The S&P Global Platts survey had expected weekly supply declines of 700,000 barrels for gasoline and 1.6 million barrels for distillates. The EIA data also showed crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., storage hub edged down by 1 million barrels for the week. Oil prices pared some of their early declines after the data, with July West Texas Intermediate crude down 26 cents, or 0.4%, at $65.81 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Prices were trading at $65.59 before the supply data.
Trafficrigzone.com

Oil Prices Continue Ascent in Midweek Trading

(Bloomberg) -- Oil climbed to the highest in more than a week as shrinking crude inventories and further signs of a demand pick-up in the U.S. countered concerns around the prospect of more Iranian supply. Futures in New York closed above $66 a barrel after swinging between small gains and...
Environmentrock947.com

U.S. oil, natural gas companies preparing for 2021 hurricane season -API

HOUSTON (Reuters) – U.S. oil and natural gas companies are gearing up for this year’s forecast of an above-average Atlantic hurricane season, a security and emergency expert with the American Petroleum Institute (API) said on Wednesday. Last year’s record 30 named storms forced shutdowns of offshore oil production that reached,...
Energy IndustryZacks.com

Oasis (OAS) Drops Down Permian to Become Williston Pure Play

OAS - Free Report) recently announced that it is leaving the Permian Basin to focus only on the Williston Basin.The company is selling its Permian acreage for a total gross price of approximately $481 million to an unnamed buyer. The divested assets add up to 24,000 net acres and produced 7,200 barrels of oil equivalent (Boe) per day in the first quarter.
Energy Industryhartenergy.com

Report Shows US Offshore Oil, Gas Resources Down

The amount of undiscovered technically recoverable oil and gas resources (UTRR) in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico’s (GoM) federal waters is shrinking, according to a report released by the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM). “Of BOEM’s four regions, the 2021 estimates of UTRR for the Gulf of Mexico showed...
Trafficeconomies.com

Oil pares early losses, turns higher after US inventories data

Oil prices edged higher on Wednesday, following the EIA's weekly report on the US crude inventories, which showed a higher than expected drop. The Energy Information Administration reported today that the US crude inventories fell 1.7 million barrels to 484.3 million barrels during the past week, while analysts forecasts a drop by 2.2 million barrels.
Energy Industrypv-magazine-usa.com

Solar and wind delivered more energy generation than ever before in March

Solar and wind accounted for 16.8% of total U.S. energy generation in March, the highest single-month output the two resources have ever accounted for and 34.3% greater than March 2020. The latest Energy Information Administration (EIA) “Electric Power Monthly” report shows that for the first quarter of 2021, solar and...
Energy Industrynaturalgasintel.com

Mexico Private Sector Oil Output up 10.5% in April

Private sector oil production in Mexico averaged 61,501 b/d during April, up from 55,682 b/d in April 2020, a 10.5% year/year increase, according to data from upstream regulator Comisión Nacional de Hidrocarburos (CNH). This marks the first time that monthly private sector production has surpassed 60,000 b/d since Mexico’s 2013-2014...
Energy Industryoilandgas360.com

U.S. crude oil inventories decrease by 1.7 million barrels

U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) decreased by 1.7 million barrels from the previous week. At 484.3 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are about 2% below the five year average for this time of year, according to the EIA crude oil and petroleum weekly storage data, reporting inventories as of May 21, 2021.
Trafficinvestingcube.com

Crude Oil Price Steady After Slight Drop in US Crude Stocks

Crude oil prices have picked up steam in the last few minutes after a change in US oil stocks by -1.7 million barrels in the week ended 21 May. This is according to the weekly report from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA). The prediction from analysts had been for a drop of -1.0million barrels. This figure is also a drawdown from the previous week’s 1.3 million barrel buildup.
Energy IndustryPV Tech

Solar and wind outpacing all other renewables growth in US

Solar electricity output in the US outpaced all other renewables and grew by nearly a quarter (24.3%) in the first three months of 2021 compared to last year, new data from the country’s Energy Information Administration (EIA) has shown. Electricity from solar and wind also accounted for 16.8% of the...
Trafficinvesting.com

Natural Gas: Will Triple-Digit Injections Neutralize $3 Gas?

In an atypical mid-spring breakout, US natural gas hit the $3 sweet spot six times in May. But weekly injections of gas into storage—the balance that gets stowed away after the portion burned for power generation and cooling—are nearing the key 100 bcf, or billion cubic feet, level. That sparks...
IndustryCNBC

Goldman upgrades underperforming Occidental Petroleum, sees it cashing in on higher oil prices

Occidental Petroleum should be able to catch up to other energy companies as higher oil prices help the exploration company pay down its debts, according to Goldman Sachs. Energy stocks have rallied since the start of November as the U.S. economic recovery has come into view, but Occidental has lagged behind its peers despite rising 46% in 2021. Goldman pointed out that the stock has underperformed its sector year to date and dramatically since its 2019 acquisition of Anadarko Petroleum.
Energy Industryeia.gov

EIA lowers its forecast of India’s oil demand because of rising COVID-19 cases

Source: U.S. Energy Information Administration, Short-Term Energy Outlook (STEO), April and May 2021. The rapid increase in COVID-19 cases in India has led to various travel restrictions, which reduced consumption of transportation fuels such as gasoline and diesel. As a result, we revised down our forecast for petroleum consumption in India in the May Short-Term Energy Outlook (STEO). We estimate that petroleum consumption in India declined by 0.4 million barrels per day (b/d) (8%) to 4.7 million b/d between March and April.