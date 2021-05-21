Family Flix: "The Croods: A New Age"
Kids and parents are invited to join your South Branch Library for a great mid-morning movie. This time we're watching 2020's "The Croods: A New Age" with the voices of Nicolas Cage, Emma Stone, and Ryan Reynolds. In this film, the prehistoric family called the Croods are challenged by a rival family, the Bettermans, who claim to be better and more evolved. This film is rated PG for peril, action, and rude humor, and has a run time of 1 hour and 35 minutes. Feel free to bring your own drinks and snacks to the event.