US Forecast

Huron Daily Tribune
 4 days ago

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Albany, NY;88;62;85;65;A stray p.m. t-storm;WNW;8;60%;66%;7. Albuquerque, NM;79;58;82;54;Becoming very windy;SE;21;26%;23%;10. Anchorage, AK;55;44;55;42;Rain and drizzle;NNW;8;58%;65%;1. Asheville, NC;81;52;83;58;Sun and clouds;NW;5;50%;3%;11. Atlanta, GA;84;60;84;62;Clouds and sun, warm;S;5;44%;1%;11. Atlantic City, NJ;79;61;83;69;Partly sunny;W;9;54%;6%;10. Austin,...

www.michigansthumb.com
