newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Unrated deals, ESG lead $7B calendar; issuance still lags demand

By Lynne Funk
bondbuyer.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMunicipal bonds were little changed Friday ahead of a $7 billion pre-holiday week — led by the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority's $800 million-plus green bond deal — as investors head into the last week before the June reinvestment season begins. There are 19 deals larger than $100 million in...

www.bondbuyer.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Maryland State
State
Washington State
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
State
Illinois State
State
Virginia State
State
Alabama State
State
Utah State
State
Hawaii State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Municipal Bonds#Muni Bonds#Corporate Bonds#Esg#U S Economy#Trading Revenue#U S Investors#Housing Market#Wmata#Barclays#Supreme Court#Ust#Ice Data Services#Refinitiv Mmd#Ice Aaa#Ihs Markit#Bloomberg Bval Aaa#Treasury#Nasdaq#Treasuries
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Market Data
News Break
Housing
Related
Stocksactionforex.com

Mixed Sentiment: Tech Stocks Lead Gains As Energy Lags

Major US indices closed Tuesday’s session near flat. Technology stocks led gains, while energy stocks bottomed hinting that inflation was not the major driver behind yesterday’s lack of appetite. Oil remained stable near $65 per barrel for US crude and a touch below $70 for Brent, even after the API...
Energy Industryrigzone.com

$7B+ Shale Driller Merger Baffles Analysts

(Bloomberg) -- Shale investors have been demanding more consolidation in the U.S. oil patch. But not exactly a deal like this one. The merger of Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. with Cimarex Energy Co. announced Monday has confounded investors and analysts, leaving them to question the logic behind a tie-up that the companies say will increase diversification. Cimarex is mostly an oil explorer in Texas and Oklahoma, while Cabot is focused on natural gas drilling in the Marcellus shale basin in Appalachia.
StocksMountain Mail

Nasdaq leads gains, Dow Jones lags

Markets closed sizably higher Thursday after coming under pressure Wednesday. The Nasdaq led gains, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average lagged the Standard & Poor’s 500. Wednesday saw volatile cryptocurrency trading, with Bitcoin dropping below $40,000. European stocks traded higher, while Asian stocks were lower. Gold, oil and U.S. bond...
BusinessMoney Morning

Why Figs Stock Is the First Must-Buy IPO on Robinhood

Healthcare apparel company Figs expects to complete its public offering this week. The company will trade under the ticker FIGS on the New York Stock Exchange. Figs has grown at a fantastic rate, and unlike many companies completing initial public offerings (IPOs) in the last year, it actually generates free cash flow.
Marketsthedallasnews.net

Working Capital Loan Market to See Massive Growth by 2026 | Bank of America, Barclays plc, Citigroup

Latest released the research study on Global Working Capital Loan Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Working Capital Loan Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Working Capital Loan. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are: Bank of America Corporation (United States), Barclays plc (United Kingdom), Citigroup Inc (United States), Deutsche Bank (Germany), JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. (United States), MUFG Bank, Ltd. (Japan), Bajaj Finserv Limited (India), Tata Capital Financial Services Limited (India), Indian Overseas Bank (India), PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (United States), The Industrial Bank Co., Ltd. (China) and Banco Santander, S.A. (Spain).
Economyexpressnews.com

Taylor: Allowable, still unwise: Values investing category known as ESG has its ups and downs

The most common values-investing category, one that has exploded in popularity in recent years, is known as ESG, which is short for environmental, social and governance. Because I’m a grumpy old person when it comes to investing, I’ve never met an ESG fund I liked. The costs are too high, or the social filter too diffuse, or the performance too weak, or I just don’t believe it works either as an investment strategy or an expression of my values.
Las Vegas, NVreviewjournal.com

Las Vegas’ fast-rising home prices still lag other cities

Southern Nevada home prices are climbing fast, but the gains still lag markets across the U.S. as America’s housing boom shows no signs of slowing. Home prices in the Las Vegas area were up 10.6 percent year over year in March, below the national rate of 13.2 percent, according to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller index released Tuesday by S&P Dow Jones Indices.
Marketscryptopotato.com

We’re Not Into Bitcoin, Says CEO of Giant EU Bank HSBC

Noel Quinn – Exclusive-HSBC CEO – revealed that the British banking giant does not plan to adopt Bitcoin and offer it as an investment option to its clients. HSBC reaffirmed that it has no intentions to launch a cryptocurrency trading desk or offer Bitcoin as an investment option to its clients. According to the institution, the digital asset is too volatile and lacks transparency.
RetailNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

‘A Small Step': Wall Street Lukewarm on HSBC's U.S. Retail Exit

Europe's largest bank in terms of assets will sell off some parts of its mass-market business and wind down others as it looks to shift attention to its largest market — Asia. Goldman Sachs analysts said the measures are "a small step towards HSBC potentially becoming a more focused, simpler...
Dothan, ALwtvy.com

Demand outweighs lumber supply leading to price increase

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The shutdown during the pandemic impacted several industries, one year later and we are just now seeing some of the outcomes. One of them being the increase in lumber prices. This week News 4 will be bringing you a closer look at the housing market, starting...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Versor Investments LP Invests $67.39 Million in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Athene by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Athene by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Athene by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Athene by 147.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Athene in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. 85.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BusinessBloomberg

Morgan Stanley CEO Sees Fed Hiking Before His Economists Predict

Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast. Morgan Stanley Chief Executive Officer James Gorman said he expects the U.S. Federal Reserve to begin tapering its bond buying toward the end of this year and start raising interest rates in early 2022, faster than the Wall Street bank’s own economists forecast.
Energy IndustryHouston Chronicle

Oil drops with prospect of Iran deal weighed against demand

Oil snapped two days of gains as investors weighed talks of higher Iranian supply against the prospect of a continued recovery in demand. West Texas Intermediate futures dropped below $66 a barrel Tuesday after climbing more than 6% in the previous two sessions. Talks between Iran and world powers will continue in Vienna this week to resolve outstanding issues on a nuclear accord, which may pave the way for the removal of U.S. sanctions on crude flows from the Persian Gulf nation.
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Dow Jones Leads As Boeing Takes Off; Nasdaq Lags As Tech Stocks Under Pressure

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 are on track to extend Thursday's gains, but the Nasdaq slipped into the red as techs come under pressure. The Dow Jones industrials rose 0.6%, the S&P 500 added 0.2% and the Nasdaq edged 0.3% lower in the stock market today. Small caps tracked by the Russell 2000 gained 0.5%. Volume was higher on both major exchanges vs. the same time Thursday.
Medical & BiotechShareCast

Issuance of key TMT Patent

Prior to publication, the information contained within this announcement was deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the UK Market Abuse Regulations. With the publication of this announcement, this information is now considered to be in the public domain. Proteome Sciences plc. ("Proteome Sciences" or the...
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Stock Market Mixed As Nasdaq Leads, Dow Jones Lags; How Did These 2 Dow Stocks Fare?

Stocks were mixed midday Tuesday, as the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 traded lower but the Nasdaq and small caps outperformed. The Nasdaq rose 0.4%, the S&P 500 edged 0.1% lower and the Dow Jones industrials eased 0.2% in the stock market today. Small caps tracked by the Russell 2000 gained 0.3%. Volume was higher on both major exchanges vs. the same time Monday.