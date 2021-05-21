Alert-Sex Offender relocation notice,stormville
We are notifying you of a move into/out of the area WILLIAM F PERRY has moved from 173 GELSTON AVE 1A, BROOKLYN, NY 11209 to 249B MILLTOWN RD, STORMVILLE, NY 12582. INSTRUCTIONS: Please access the Sex Offender Sub-directory from the Division of Criminal Justice Services website by clicking on the following link for additional details for this move. Thank you. http://www.criminaljustice.ny.gov/SomsSUBDirectory/offenderDetails.jsp?offenderid=44680.www.theharlemvalleynews.net