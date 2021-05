SomaLogic Inc. has begun rolling out its protein-analysis products to health care systems as part of its efforts to build up its revenues as it prepares to go public. The Boulder company said in a statement Thursday that it will pilot its SomaSignal technology with four health care systems across the country, including UCHealth, Emory Healthcare in Atlanta, Intermountain Healthcare in Utah and CommonSpirit Health, the fourth-largest hospital chain in the U.S.