South Texas Church's Chicken has 'the best menudo' in the state

By Madalyn Mendoza
Laredo Morning Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTalk about spreading your wings. A Church's Chicken in Carrizo Springs sells the restaurant's usual menu as well as menudo, buñuelos, and tacos. It's not just any bowl of menudo either. According to the marquee at the 203 N. First St. location, it's the "best in Texas." San Antonio foodie...

www.lmtonline.com
