The past year has taught me that I’m braver than I ever knew – and more resilient, too. In November, midway through the pandemic and just as I was launching a new business, I decided to leave my marriage of seven years. I’ll never forget the day I moved out of our comfortable seven-bedroom home near Chipping Norton, into the tiny rented cottage 10 miles away, where I now live happily with my children, Oliver, eight, and Eloise, six (and our four Labradors).