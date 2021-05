A Republican-ordered audit of the 2020 election in Arizona's most populous county is back after a week's hiatus and growing bipartisan backlash from officials in the state. Republicans who lead the Arizona Senate ordered the audit, which includes a review of roughly 2.1 million ballots cast in Maricopa County, and it began in April after a legal fight with the county over subpoenas. Before auditors paused on May 13 to allow high school graduations to commence at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix, officials said they had made it through 500,000 ballots cast in the county, according to the Arizona Republic.