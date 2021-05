By Mary Hoar, President Emerita Yonkers Historical Society, recipient of the 2004 Key to History, President Untermyer Performing Arts Council. May 17, 1945: Mayor Curtiss Frank informed the Common Council “In sum and substance, the deal to have the Celanese Corporation of American erect a $1 million research lab here is off.” Protests of area residents had stymied negotiations. Although Celanese indicated Yonkers was its first choice, it went elsewhere.