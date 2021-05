Shelby Slawson, dressed in all red, leaned against the House podium in early May, poised to become the face of Republican women. The freshman representative from Stephenville was carrying Senate Bill 8 in the House, legislation that Greg Abbott signed into law this week banning nearly all abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected—as early as at six weeks’ gestation, before some women know they’re pregnant. The law also allows members of the public to file lawsuits against a woman’s physician or anyone who helped her obtain an abortion after a heartbeat is detected, such as by paying for the procedure or driving her to the clinic.