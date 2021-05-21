newsbreak-logo
Chicago, IL

Afternoon Briefs: Law school cuts John Marshall name because of slavery link; 2 appellate nominees advance

By Debra Cassens Weiss, Stephanie Francis Ward
ABA Journal
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing scholarship about John Marshall’s support for slavery, law school removes his name. The name of John Marshall, a former U.S. Supreme Court chief justice who wrote seven majority opinions rejecting freedom for slaves, will be removed from a Chicago law school. The John Marshall Law School was a private, stand-alone school until 2019, when it merged with the University of Illinois at Chicago. Part of the agreement was to keep the late justice’s name, but the board of trustees decided this week to remove it based on a recent scholarship examining Marshall’s history. The change will be effective July 1. Marshall was the chief justice from 1801 to 1835. His court heard 14 cases involving Black freedom, and Marshall wrote the majority for seven, all of which slaves lost, according to a 2020 University of Chicago Law School law review article by Paul Finkelman. Marshall of Virginia also bought and sold many slaves during his lifetime and petitioned the Virginia legislature to remove free Blacks from the state, according to the article. (University of Illinois at Chicago press release, Finkelman’s essay)

