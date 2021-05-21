J. Cole Joins Beatclub, Music Creation Marketplace Launching This Year

Luigi is trending because of a J. Cole lyric and Nintendo fans are super confused. This week saw The Off-Season drop to a ravenous fanbase. Whenever the Dreamville artist releases a new project, social media is usually abuzz. This time, a quick lyric about Luigi and that plumber from the Mushroom Kingdom turned some heads. Off the top of the record, Cole says, “Put an M on ya head you Luigi brother now.” Hip-Hop is no stranger to video game humor, and artists of this age are more immersed in the culture than ever before. (Trust that J.Cole loves Mario Bros., he has some of his signature sneakers in colorways that match up with Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine, and Super Mario Galaxy.) Check out some of the funniest posts down below: