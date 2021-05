Canadian mountain biker Geoff Kabush just shared the prototype reverse arch FOX RAD short-travel gravel suspension fork he’s been testing around Moab, UT. It looks nothing like the Fox AX gravel forks we’ve seen in recent years, but reminds us (and many of his fellow MTB pros) of decades-old mountain bike suspension designs from the likes of Manitou & RockShox. And with a key Answer patent set to run out this year, we have a pretty good idea on how soon this thing could make it to market…