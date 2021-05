As the school year is coming to an end, all of the fall sports teams are starting their practices for their upcoming season. Volleyball is starting out their preseason with gym and summer camps. Tonya Peck, head coach of the volleyball team, said, “This summer we are going to be working hard in the weight room. We are also hosting a league here at Fair Grove and attending multiple camps in June and July.” The league and camps will keep the players’ skill in the sport fresh so they won’t have a down season with practices only.