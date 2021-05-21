newsbreak-logo
Memphis, TN

Pediatrician shares benefits of COVID-19 vaccinations in children

By Camille Connor
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Pediatricians are urging parents to get their children vaccinated now that Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine is available to 12 to 15-year-olds. “I absolutely recommend children getting vaccinated in order to protect them against getting COVID-19 disease,” said Dr. Tina Tan, a professor of pediatrics at Northwestern University.

