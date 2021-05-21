newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Syracuse, IN

Syracuse football recruiting: 4-star DB Jacolby Spells schedules official visit

By Stephen Bailey
Posted by 
247Sports
247Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of Syracuse football's most highly touted targets in the Class of 2022 has scheduled an official visit to Central New York. Jacolby Spells, a junior at American Heritage High School in Plantation, Fla., will be on campus the weekend of June 25, he announced on Friday. Spells previously included...

247sports.com
247Sports

247Sports

26K+
Followers
204K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Syracuse, IN
Sports
Syracuse, IN
College Sports
Local
Indiana Football
City
Bloomington, IN
State
Florida State
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Sports
City
Morgantown, IN
State
Georgia State
State
West Virginia State
Local
Indiana College Sports
City
Syracuse, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dino Babers
Person
Malachi Davis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Syracuse Football#Recruiting#American Football#Junior High School#Central New York#Cbs Sports App#Syracuseon247#Orange#170 Pound Spells#Miami#Ole Miss#Coach Nick Monroe#Teammates#Official Visit#Trips#Coral Gables
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
College
Syracuse University
Related
NFLPosted by
247Sports

Look Back: How top 10 offensive line recruits fared at WVU

A look back at the top ten rated offensive line commits in the internet era and how each fared during their careers in Morgantown. West Virginia has found plenty of diamonds in the rough along the offensive line over the years. Yodny Cajuste was a low to mid-three star recruit that became a hot commodity late in the cycle. Colton McKivitz barely registered as a three-star, and WVU had to steal him back from Miami of Ohio.
Maryland StatePosted by
247Sports

Maryland football recruiting: Terps land junior college offensive lineman

Maryland football's recruiting search for an offensive lineman to bolster its unit for next season ended on Wednesday, when junior college center Aric Harris committed to the Terps. Harris is the final member of Maryland's recruiting class for next season is expected to step into the starting spot at center, where Maryland has been searching for a serviceable replacement for departed transfer Johnny Jordan (Virginia Tech.). He announced his commitment on Twitter and will enroll at Maryland in June.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
247Sports

Live Game Thread: Hurricanes baseball vs. Duke at ACC Tournament

View live updates and discuss the ACC Tournament game between the Miami Hurricanes and the Duke Blue Devils at Truist Field in Charlotte, N.C. on Thursday (11:00 a.m., BSFL). Miami (32-17, 20-15 ACC) and Duke (29-20, 16-17) are playing for a spot in the semifinals as the pool D winner. Ninth-seeded Duke won its ninth consecutive game, seventh in a row against an ACC team, by beating fifth-seeded Florida State 12-1 on Wednesday. Fourth-seeded Miami, which has won five straight against ACC teams, opens up tournament play against Duke and a win would send the Hurricanes to the semifinals even with a game scheduled against Florida State on Friday. Miami swept Duke in three games April 2-4 in Coral Gables by a 21-7 margin. Miami has five players who earned All-ACC honors in closer Carson Palmquist (1st team), C Adrian Del Castillo (2nd), 2B Anthony Vilar (2nd), OF Christian Del Castillo (2nd) and 3B Yohandy Morales (All-Freshman). Duke had two in OF Joey Loperfido (2nd) and OF RJ Schreck (3rd).
FootballPosted by
247Sports

WATCH: Billy Schrauth’s Dominant Spring Season

St. Mary’s Springs competed in a shortened spring season that ran later than most. And through that campaign, Billy Schrauth dominated on both sides of the football. Competing at guard and defensive tackle, in the video above, Irish Illustrated takes a closer look at what makes Schrauth so impactful on the football field.
NFLPosted by
247Sports

College football's five surprise teams for 2021

With spring camp nationally complete, college football takes a big step closer to returning for the 2021 season and 247Sports has fans covered. The Late Kick with Josh Pate was ahead of the game in May, providing an early look at several teams that could be a surprise later on this year.
Dallas, TXPosted by
247Sports

Future prospects, underclassmen standouts from last weekend in Dallas

DALLAS – Over the weekend, 247Sports covered the events in Dallas thoroughly. With official visits starting in the month of June, though, the focus of coverage was on the class of 2022 and where they’ll be taking visits. After a few days of letting things sink in, 247Sports Director of Basketball Eric Bossi takes a look at a few of the underclassmen, like 2023 top 20 player Ja'Kobe Walter, that he didn’t get to write about over the course of the weekend who are on the radar of college programs and deserving of some mention.
Kentucky StatePosted by
247Sports

Five-star guard Skyy Clark reaffirms commitment to Kentucky

A lot has changed since 5-star 2022 guard Skyy Clark committed to Kentucky back in October. Gone is his lead recruiter Joel Justus, who left for Arizona State and so is associate head coach Tony Barbee, who is now the head coach at Central Michigan. In their place is former Illinois assistants Orlando Antigua and Chin Coleman.
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

Seven McGee announces he's been admitted to Oregon

One of the most dynamic recruits in the 2021 recruiting class has officially been admitted into the University of Oregon, paving the way for him to enroll with Oregon in June. "I have officially been admitted to the University of Oregon from the heart I remember people saying I wouldn’t make it to college!!!" tweeted Oregon signee and four-star running back Seven McGee. "@jim_mastro had faith in me the whole recruitment I’m so blessed I can’t wait to put on for the ducks!!! BLESSED beyond measures #scoducks."
NFLPosted by
247Sports

Offseason Inventory: Safety Overview

Noles247 continues its Offseason Inventory series with a close look at the returners and additions who comprise Florida State's safety position. 1. Jammie Robinson, RS Soph. 1A. Renardo Green, RS Soph. 1B. Travis Jay, RS Fr. 3. Jarques McClellion, RS Jr. Buck Safety. 1. Travis Jay, RS Fr. 2. Brendan...
Pasadena, CAPosted by
247Sports

Two stand out for '22 Four-Star WR Mekhi Fox

Pasadena (Calif.) wide out Mekhi Fox has a pair of schools standing out and recently locked in his first official visit. Fox is one of the top receivers out West and is currently rated a four-star prospect by 247Sports and the No. 26 overall player in the state. He’s coming...
NFLPosted by
247Sports

College football's biggest one-hit wonder teams since 2000

As the old saying goes, all good things must come to an end. And while college football has its blue bloods, even the greatest dynasties must at some point come to terms with the inevitable changing of the guard. Granted, the staying power at the top for some programs lasts far longer than others, as do the lulls that almost every program encounters at least once.
Iowa StatePosted by
247Sports

Iowa baseball commit Addison Ostrenga will hit B1G football camps in June

"I've been hearing a lot in football from Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa, Wyoming, NDSU, Central Michigan and South Dakota," 2022 Sun Prairie (Wisc.) tight end and current Iowa Hawkeyes baseball commit Addison Ostrenga said to 247Sports. "I'll be camping with Minnesota on June 2nd, Wisconsin the next week after that and then Iowa the last week of June. I also might camp at Notre Dame as well. I don't have any football offers yet, but I'll be trying to earn some at tight end here soon."
MLBPosted by
247Sports

Penn State faces uncertainty with four-star signee Lonnie White

Penn State head coach James Franklin addressed the immense multi-sport potential of Lonnie White last Signing Day, referring to him as "our version of Bo Jackson or Deion Sanders". Fresh off of his final baseball season at Malvern (Pa.) Prep, that elite athletic arsenal again elicits attention ahead of the 2021 MLB Draft.
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

Clemson Defeats Georgia Tech With the Long-Ball

Georgia Tech opened pod play in the ACCT Wednesday night against Clemson. The Tigers lost their opening game against Louisville Tuesday morning eliminating them from winning the pod. That loss didn’t stop them from making the best of their final game of the pod. Trailing 3-0 after three innings, Clemson...