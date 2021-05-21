newsbreak-logo
Lady Gaga Reveals She Had a ‘Total Psychotic Break’ After Being Raped and Left Pregnant as a Teenager

By Leia Idliby
mediaite.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLady Gaga revealed she had a “total psychotic break” after she was raped by a music producer at 19-years-old and left pregnant “on a corner.”. “I was 19 years old, and I was working in the business, and a producer said to me, ‘Take your clothes off,'” she said. “And I said no. And I left, and they told me they were going to burn all of my music. And they didn’t stop. They didn’t stop asking me, and I just froze and I—I don’t even remember.”

Lady Gaga Recalled the Trauma She Endured After Her Rapist “Dropped Me Off Pregnant”

This story originally appeared on InStyle.com by Christopher Luu. During her appearance on Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey's new Apple TV+ documentary series, The Me You Can't See, Lady Gaga reflected on her struggles with mental health and self-harm. Gaga also revealed that some point following her rape — which she previously revealed happened repeatedly at age 19 — she was pregnant. Even now, she recalls, she continues to struggle with mental health and is still triggered by things that remind her of what she went through.
Sex Crimes24newshd.tv

Lady Gaga says rape at 19 developed a psychotic disorder

Lady Gaga has told new details about sexual assault she suffered when she was 19. Speaking on The Me You Can’t See, Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry’s new Apple TV+ series about mental health, she said the rape that she first disclosed in 2014 was by a music producer and left her pregnant.
Sex CrimesBillboard

Lady Gaga Describes Being 'Sick For Weeks and Weeks' After Producer Raped Her

In an emotional interview for Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry's new Apple+ series The Me You Can't See, Lady Gaga opened up about the devastating effect of being raped by a producer when she was 19. "They didn't stop asking me, and then I just froze, and I just – I don't even remember," Gaga said on the program while crying as she remembered the producer -- who she did not want to name -- threatening to set fire to her music if she didn't take her clothes off.
Celebritieselpaisanoonline.com

Lady Gaga Opens Up About Traumatic Past

Recently, singer, songwriter and actress Lady Gaga opened up about her traumatic experience that happened to her when she was younger. Lady Gaga reveals a heavy load in Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry’s Apple TV+ series “The Me That You Can’t See” pilot episode. She shared that at 19 years old she was raped by a music producer and became pregnant from it. It lead her to a “total psychotic break”.
Violent Crimesgetindianews.com

Who Raped Lady Gaga? Lady Gaga recalls the trauma of being raped at 19

Lady Gaga has revealed some painful events that she has faced in her life, about some hurtful experiences that she wish that no one goes through as she recalled on the internet that how he got sexually abused and had been left pregnant she was just 19 years old, she has been also known as Stefani Germanotta as she spoke in an episode in which she was talking about the stories that have happened in the past when she was not at all famous.
Violent CrimesPosted by
OK! Magazine

Lady Gaga Tearfully Recalls Being Dropped Off 'Pregnant On A Corner' By Music Producer Who Raped Her At 19

Speaking up. Lady Gaga said she experienced a "complete psychotic break" after being raped and impregnated as a teenager by a music producer whom she would not name. The 35-year-old appeared on the five-part docuseries The Me You Can't See, which was co-created by Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey, and recalled being abused by an older man when she was 19.
Violent CrimesThe Hollywood Gossip

Lady Gaga: My Rapist Impregnated Me at Age 19

Lady Gaga has opened up like never before about the most personal and troubling thing that's ever happened to her. Appearing on Lady Gaga Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry's new Apple TV+ docuseries, The Me You Can't See, the singer delves deeply into her ongoing mental health struggles. Specifically, she...
Celebritiesthemusicuniverse.com

