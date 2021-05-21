newsbreak-logo
Cities, counties can no longer require masks in public buildings

By Alan Scaia
KRLD News Radio
Starting Friday, cities and counties in Texas can no longer require masks in public spaces. Governor Greg Abbott issued an executive order that took effect on May 21st.

Dallas, TXPosted by
Audacy

City of Dallas looking for area to put new homeless shelter

Dallas City leaders are looking for a new site for an emergency homeless shelter. Dallas officials say the city needs a facility that can help homeless people when the weather gets too hot or too cold. Christine Crossley with the city's Office of Homeless Solutions says the building they have been using during bad weather won't always be available.
EnvironmentPosted by
Audacy

Water rescues underway across DFW as rain continues

The rain continues across north Texas and with it the increasing potential for flooding and water rescue calls coming in to several fire departments around DFW. One of a few already reported includes the Fort Worth Fire Department responding to a swift water rescue call at 700blk of Bent Oak.
Texas StatePosted by
Audacy

Advocates call to expand Texas medical marijuana program

Intractable epilepsy, Multiple Sclerosis and Parkinson's Disease. Those are some of the conditions that allow Texans access to medical marijuana. Groups representing disabled Texans and those with severe medical conditions want to see it expanded by passing Texas HB 1535 by representative Houston Republican Stephanie Klick. Chase Bearden, deputy director...
Texas Stateexpressnews.com

Abbott ends federal unemployment assistance early in Texas

Governor Greg Abbott said Monday that Texas will end federal pandemic-related unemployment assistance, effective June 26. This includes the $300 weekly unemployment supplement from the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program. “The Texas economy is thriving and employers are hiring in communities throughout the state,” Abbott wrote in a letter to...
Texas StateKBTX.com

Texas opts out of pandemic-related unemployment benefits

AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - Gov. Greg Abbott announced that Texas is opting out of further federal unemployment compensation related to the COVID-19 pandemic, effective on June 26, 2021. Abbott informed the U.S. Department of Labor of this change Monday. Opting out of the pandemic-related benefits includes the $300 weekly unemployment...
Texas StateTyler Morning Telegraph

Texas governor joins 18 states to end federal unemployment benefits

(The Center Square) – Days after being asked to end extended federal unemployment benefits by more than 50 Texas business associations, Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Monday that he was withdrawing the state from the program. Texas now follows 18 other states that have already ended the program. Abbott informed...
Texas Statetribuneledgernews.com

Texas to end federal COVID-19 unemployment benefits, Governor Greg Abbott says

May 17—Texas is opting out out of federal unemployment compensation related to COVID-19 starting June 26, Gov. Greg Abbott announced Monday. The funds include $300 in weekly unemployment supplement payment from the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program. Abbott wrote to the U.S. Department of Labor Monday to provide notice that the state would end its participation in the federal benefits, citing a "thriving" economy.
Travis County, TXPosted by
Carol Lennox

American Rescue Plan Act Funds to Cities Should Be Used to House the Homeless and Build Affordable Housing

Mural in downtown Austin, TX.Photo by Cosmic Time Traveler on Unsplash. Austin, Texas and Travis County, along with many other cities across the United States, have been designated to receive funding from theAmerican Rescue Plan Act, put in place by President Biden. In accepting these funds, both “the City and the County have the opportunity to play a decisive role in addressing Austin’s housing crisis and commit funding that will radically reshape our capacity to provide housing and services to those in need,” the petition issued by Austin Justice Coalition states.
Austin, TXKIII TV3

Gov. Abbott announces end to federal pandemic-related unemployment benefits

AUSTIN, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott informed the U.S. Department of Labor that Texas will opt out of further federal unemployment compensation related to the COVID-19 pandemic, effective June 26, 2021. This includes the $300 weekly unemployment supplement from the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program. Abbott made the announcement Monday...
Texas StatePlainview Daily Herald

Texas joins states ending extra $300 in weekly jobless aid

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas on Monday joined the growing number of states that will stop paying the federally funded $300 in extra pandemic-related weekly unemployment aid as businesses that scaled back or shuttered during the pandemic are reopening. The extra benefits in Texas will end June 26, Republican Gov....