Cities, counties can no longer require masks in public buildings

Mural in downtown Austin, TX.Photo by Cosmic Time Traveler on Unsplash. Austin, Texas and Travis County, along with many other cities across the United States, have been designated to receive funding from theAmerican Rescue Plan Act, put in place by President Biden. In accepting these funds, both “the City and the County have the opportunity to play a decisive role in addressing Austin’s housing crisis and commit funding that will radically reshape our capacity to provide housing and services to those in need,” the petition issued by Austin Justice Coalition states.