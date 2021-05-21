newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Vinton, TX

Water outage, boil order frustrates Vinton residents

By Wil Herren
Posted by 
KVIA ABC-7
KVIA ABC-7
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VBkuc_0a7KdkX600

VINTON, Texas -- A water boil order has been put in place for residents in Vinton after the El Paso County village's water system suffered an outage.

Vinton Mayor Manuel Leos told ABC-7 that a pump went out causing the citizens of Vinton to be without water completely for a full day, but the service was restored by midnight.

The mayor explained that when the pump went out, the city was forced to uncap the well. When that happened, there was a possibility of the water supply becoming contaminated - so a precautionary boil order was put into place.

"I'm asking the residents of Vinton to be patient.  We have water, the system is operating at its proper level again.  I want to thank them for the patience they have had," Leos said.

Vinton residents are complaining because their tap water is coming out a dark color and there is very little pressure.

"Bottled waters, that's what we have to get and get containers for water, filtered water to be able to cook and use water for us," said Maria Cadena, whose home is one of those in the boil water zone.

Residents also complain that their water bills just went up around $40 because of costs apparently associated with connecting to the El Paso Water Utilities grid.

The post Water outage, boil order frustrates Vinton residents appeared first on KVIA .

KVIA ABC-7

KVIA ABC-7

El Paso, TX
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in El Paso, TX and Las Cruces, NM from KVIA ABC-7 Where News Comes First.

 https://kvia.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
El Paso County, TX
Government
City
El Paso, TX
County
El Paso County, TX
Local
Texas Industry
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Vinton, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Filtered Water#Tap Water#Contaminated Water#Water Supply#Frustrates Vinton#Vinton Residents#Containers#Bottled Waters#Mayor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Water System
News Break
Energy Industry
News Break
Politics
News Break
Industry
Related
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

Power back for 2,400 in far east El Paso after brief outage

EL PASO, Texas -- About 2,400 homes and businesses in far east El Paso were without electricity for about a half-hour on Saturday. The 35-minute outage involving customers in the Homestead Meadows area occurred around 11:45 a.m. according to El Paso Electric. A utility spokesman said power was fully restored by 12:20 p.m. The caused The post Power back for 2,400 in far east El Paso after brief outage appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

Borderland coalition offers water safety tips to prevent summertime drownings

EL PASO, Texas -- Summer is just around the corner and there's no better way to beat the heat than going for a dip in the water - whether it be Ascarte Lake, floating down the Rio Grande, or just in your backyard pool. Getting back in the water comes with some reminders from the The post Borderland coalition offers water safety tips to prevent summertime drownings appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

Severe weather threat ends in Otero & Hudspeth counties

Click here for the latest Severe Weather Warnings, Watches and AlertsClick here for ABC-7's LIVE Interactive StormTrack Doppler Radar EL PASO, Texas -- The National Weather Service office in El Paso issued a Tornado Watch Saturday for Culberson and Hudspeth Counties in west Texas and Otero County in southern New Mexico. The Tornado Watch had The post Severe weather threat ends in Otero & Hudspeth counties appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

Safety fears after hit & run death in El Paso’s Montecillo area

El PASO, Texas -- Montecillo is an up and coming area on El Paso's west side, but after last Sunday’s hit and run which left one person dead, many are now questioning the safety of the area.  Montecillo Boulevard has no speed limit signs, crosswalks or speed bumps, and up until Wednesday residents told ABC-7 The post Safety fears after hit & run death in El Paso’s Montecillo area appeared first on KVIA.
Sunland Park, NMPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

Man seriously hurt in Sunland Park border wall fall; 2nd in week

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico -- For the second time in a week, a person fell off the U.S.-Mexico border wall in Sunland Park on Saturday and was seriously injured. The incident happened near the Sunland Park port of entry. The man suffered traumatic injuries that required him to be flown from the scene to University The post Man seriously hurt in Sunland Park border wall fall; 2nd in week appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

El Paso virus death toll hits 2,602; active infections at 1,358

EL PASO, Texas -- A woman in her 60s was El Paso's sole coronavirus death reported by local health officials on Saturday. Her death brought the pandemic fatality toll in El Paso County to 2,602. Officials also reported 33 new cases, bringing the number of active infections among El Pasoans to 1,358. Complete El Paso The post El Paso virus death toll hits 2,602; active infections at 1,358 appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

Tornado Watch for Culberson, Hudspeth, & Otero counties

Click here for the latest Severe Weather Warnings, Watches and AlertsClick here for ABC-7's LIVE Interactive StormTrack Doppler Radar EL PASO, Texas -- The National Weather Service office in El Paso issued a Tornado Watch Saturday for Culberson and Hudspeth Counties in west Texas and Otero County in southern New Mexico. The Tornado Watch was The post Tornado Watch for Culberson, Hudspeth, & Otero counties appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

Flushing wipes down toilet during pandemic continues to clog El Paso Water pipes a year later

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso Water is yet again urging residents to not flush wipes that say 'flushable' on the packaging, saying they are creating massive clogs in the city's wastewater system. It's been an ongoing problem during the pandemic, with people using their toilets as trashcans. El Paso Water one year ago this The post Flushing wipes down toilet during pandemic continues to clog El Paso Water pipes a year later appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

Lower Valley farmers discuss migrant influx with congressional delegation

EL PASO, Texas — Farmers from El Paso’s Lower Valley shared their concerns about the influx of migrants along the southern border with Texas Congressman Tony Gonzales (R-District 23) and a Republican congressional delegation on Friday.  Farmers said encounters on their property have increased significantly over the last five to six months.  The farmers who The post Lower Valley farmers discuss migrant influx with congressional delegation appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

Police say couple’s heated argument led to stabbing at east El Paso gas station

UPDATE: El Paso police late Friday released additional details about an early morning stabbing outside a Circle K gas station on the city's east side. "During a heated altercation, 30–year-old Nestor Alfonso Chavez stabbed 23–year-old Drew Timothy Psihos as the couple was driving on Montwood," detectives said in a statement. Psihos was hospitalized with serious The post Police say couple’s heated argument led to stabbing at east El Paso gas station appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

Settlement effort in multi-million dollar Duranguito legal battle fails

EL PASO, Texas -- A man who has largely funded the legal battle to preserve the area known as Duranguito in downtown El Paso says he wanted to discuss a settlement to end the costly case, but the City of El Paso hasn't called him back. "I have reached out to them, they never reached The post Settlement effort in multi-million dollar Duranguito legal battle fails appeared first on KVIA.
Lordsburg, NMPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

El Pasoan killed in I-10 southern New Mexico crash of 4 big rigs

GRANT COUNTY, New Mexico – An El Paso truck driver was killed in a traffic crash involving four tractor-trailer rigs along Interstate 10 between Deming and Lordsburg, New Mexico State Police said Thursday. The victim was identified by NMSP as 33-year-old Steven Carpenter. The deadly crash occurred Wednesday evening at a rest stop exit on The post El Pasoan killed in I-10 southern New Mexico crash of 4 big rigs appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

El Paso leaders hold Covid briefing, say mask mandates at local government facilities are lifted

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso's top city and county leaders held a joint news conference during the noon hour Tuesday to provide an update on the Covid-19 situation and response locally, with face mask rules and border reopening possibilities taking center stage. Mayor Oscar Leeser and County Judge Ricardo Samaniego said masks would no The post El Paso leaders hold Covid briefing, say mask mandates at local government facilities are lifted appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

El Paso reports fewest Covid hospitalizations since last June; 4 additional virus deaths

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Department of Public Health reported four coronavirus-related deaths and 53 new cases Monday. The latest fatalities included a woman in her 60s and three women in their 80s. El Paso County's pandemic death toll now stands at 2,594. It's important to note that the virus deaths the The post El Paso reports fewest Covid hospitalizations since last June; 4 additional virus deaths appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso, TXelpasomatters.org

El Paso continues to make progress on COVID-19, but challenges remain

El Paso has settled into a “new normal” with COVID-19, with a few hundred new cases each week, hospitalizations inching downward and a slowing rate of vaccinations. Because of this, we’re going to suspend our weekly data report after this week. If the current trends continue, the reports would convey little new information each week.
El Paso, TXelpasoheraldpost.com

Extreme Weather Task Force launches 2021 Summer Safety Campaign, Fan Drive

With hot summer temperatures expected soon, the Extreme Weather Task Force (EWTF) is continuing to ask for fan donations and educate the El Paso community on hot weather safety. “Our partners at 2-1-1 are already taking calls for fan requests,” said Grace Ortiz, APS Community Engagement Specialist and EWTF Chair.
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

State panel approves designation of Segundo Barrio as historic district

AUSTIN, Texas - A state historical review panel voted unanimously Saturday to support the designation of south El Paso's Segundo Barrio as a historic district. With the vote by the Texas Historical Commission's State Review Board, the proposal for the historic district can advance to the National Park Service for potential inclusion on the National The post State panel approves designation of Segundo Barrio as historic district appeared first on KVIA.