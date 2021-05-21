Red Flag Warning issued for Black Mesa Area, Chinle Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-22 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-22 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring or are imminent. A combination of strong winds and low relative humidities can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Please notify field crews of this red flag warning. Target Area: Black Mesa Area; Chinle Valley; Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau; Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County; Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County; Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264 RED FLAG WARNING FOR SATURDAY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM MST (NOON TO 9 PM NAVAJO NATION) FOR NORTHEAST ARIZONA AND THE NAVAJO NATION * AFFECTED AREA...Locations near Buffalo Pass, Chinle, Dilkon, Eagar-Springerville, Ganado, Holbrook, Kayenta, Kykotsmovi, Saint Johns, Shonto, Snowflake-Taylor, Window Rock and Winslow. * WINDS...Southwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 8 percent. * IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds and low humidity can cause fire to rapidly grow in size and intensity before first responders can contain them.