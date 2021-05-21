newsbreak-logo
Apache County, AZ

Red Flag Warning issued for Black Mesa Area, Chinle Valley by NWS

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-22 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-22 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring or are imminent. A combination of strong winds and low relative humidities can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Please notify field crews of this red flag warning. Target Area: Black Mesa Area; Chinle Valley; Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau; Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County; Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County; Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264 RED FLAG WARNING FOR SATURDAY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM MST (NOON TO 9 PM NAVAJO NATION) FOR NORTHEAST ARIZONA AND THE NAVAJO NATION * AFFECTED AREA...Locations near Buffalo Pass, Chinle, Dilkon, Eagar-Springerville, Ganado, Holbrook, Kayenta, Kykotsmovi, Saint Johns, Shonto, Snowflake-Taylor, Window Rock and Winslow. * WINDS...Southwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 8 percent. * IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds and low humidity can cause fire to rapidly grow in size and intensity before first responders can contain them.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Apache, Navajo by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 14:03:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-15 14:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Apache; Navajo The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Apache County in northeastern Arizona Navajo County in north central Arizona * Until 330 PM MDT. * At 302 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Low Mountain, or 14 miles northeast of Keams Canyon, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Salina around 320 PM MDT. Tselani-Cottonwood around 325 PM MDT. Blue Gap Chapter House around 330 PM MDT. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Severe Weather Statement issued for Apache, Navajo by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 14:28:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-15 14:35:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Apache; Navajo THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR APACHE AND NAVAJO COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 330 PM MDT The severe thunderstorm near Salina and Cottonwood, in Apache county, has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. Gusty winds to 45 mph and light showers remain possible in this area until 4 PM MDT.
Red Flag Warning issued for Eastern Mogollon Rim by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-02 18:55:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-02 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Mogollon Rim; Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County; Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County; White Mountains RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR EAST-CENTRAL ARIZONA Although breezy conditions will persist through late tonight, wind speeds have fallen below warning critera and the Red Flag Warning will be allowed to expire at 7 PM MST.
Wind Advisory issued for Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, White Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-02 18:53:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-02 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County; White Mountains WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM MST THIS EVENING Wind speeds have dropped below advisory criteria this evening and the Wind Advisory has been allowed to expire. Breezy conditions will persist through late tonight.
Fire Weather Watch issued for Eastern Mogollon Rim by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-02 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-02 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are possible. Listen for later forecasts and possible red flag warnings. Please notify field crews of this fire weather watch. Target Area: Eastern Mogollon Rim; Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County; Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County; White Mountains FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING DUE TO STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR EASTERN ARIZONA The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a Fire Weather Watch due to strong winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Sunday morning through Sunday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Locations near Alpine, Eagar-Springerville, Forest Lakes, Heber-Overgaard, Holbrook, Pinetop-Lakeside, Saint Johns, Show Low, Snowflake-Taylor, Whiteriver and Winslow. This includes portions of the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest, Coconino National Forest and Tonto National Forest. * WINDS...Southwest 20 to 25 MPH with gusts up to 45 MPH. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 8 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that start will have the potential to spread rapidly.