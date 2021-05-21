newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Coconino County, AZ

Red Flag Warning issued for Coconino Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Kaibab Plateau by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-21 13:38:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-21 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring or are imminent. A combination of strong winds and low relative humidities can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Please notify field crews of this red flag warning. Target Area: Coconino Plateau; Grand Canyon Country; Kaibab Plateau; Marble and Glen Canyons; Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons; Yavapai County Mountains; Yavapai County Valleys and Basins RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR NORTHWESTERN ARIZONA * AFFECTED AREA...Locations near Camp Verde, Chino Valley, Congress, Cottonwood, Fredonia, Grand Canyon, Jacob Lake, North Rim, Page, Paulden, Prescott, Prescott Valley, Sedona, Seligman and Valle. This includes portions of the Coconino National Forest, Kaibab National Forest, Prescott National Forest and Tonto National Forest. * WINDS...Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 8 percent. * IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds and low humidity can cause fire to rapidly grow in size and intensity before first responders can contain them.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seligman, AZ
City
Cottonwood, AZ
City
Sedona, AZ
City
North Rim, AZ
City
Prescott Valley, AZ
County
Coconino County, AZ
County
Yavapai County, AZ
City
Chino Valley, AZ
City
Fredonia, AZ
City
Camp Verde, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kaibab National Forest#Extreme Weather#Grand Canyon Country#Congress#Southwest#Northwestern Arizona#Coconino Plateau#Kaibab Plateau#Yavapai County Valleys#Yavapai County Mountains#Sycamore Canyons#Glen Canyons#Oak Creek#Gusts#Gusty Winds#Strong Winds
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Coconino County, AZgcmaz.com

Stage One Fire Restrictions Going Into Effect Friday For The Coconino And Kaibab National Forests, Flagstaff And Coconino County

Stage One fire restrictions will go into effect Friday morning at 8 a.m. for Coconino County, City of Flagstaff, the City of Sedona as well as the Tonto, Coconino and Kaibab national forests. Stage One restrictions means no building, maintaining, attending, or using of fire, campfire, charcoal, coal or wood stoves, with the exception in a developed campsite or picnic area. Also no fireworks, use of an open flame or smoking, unless it’s within an enclosed vehicle or building. Other areas going into Stage One restrictions Friday include the Prescott National Forest and Yavapai County.
Coconino County, AZknau.org

Fire Restrictions To Take Effect Friday Across Northern Arizona

Fire restrictions will go into effect later this week on forests throughout northern Arizona. It comes as the region grapples with record drought amid its driest and warmest months of the year. KNAU’s Ryan Heinsius reports. The Coconino, Kaibab, Tonto and Prescott national forests will enter stage one fire restrictions...
Flagstaff, AZflagscanner.com

Coconino NF conducting highly visible prescribed burn near Naval Observatory today

The Coconino National Forest is conducting a highly visible prescribed burn today located just east of the Naval Observatory in Flagstaff. The 135-acre burn – which is scheduled to last one day – will likely produce large amounts of smoke visible from in and around the Flagstaff area due to light north and west winds forecasted throughout the morning.
Coconino County, AZlakepowelllife.com

Kaibab National Forest Enters Stage 1 Fire Restrictions

Kaibab National Forest Enters Stage 1 Fire Restrictions Friday May 14. On Friday May 14, 2021 at 8 a.m. the entire Kaibab National Forest will enter Stage 1 campfire and smoking restrictions in an effort to protect public health by reducing the number of preventable human-caused wildfires.Under Stage 1 restrictions, fires, campfires, charcoal, coal, and wood stoves are prohibited, except within a developed recreation site. Smoking is also prohibited, except within an enclosed vehicle, building or a developed recreation site.
Flagstaff, AZknau.org

Prescribed Burn Near Flagstaff Naval Observatory Creates Big Smoke

The Coconino National Forest is conducting a highly visible prescribed burn today just east of the Naval Observatory in Flagstaff. The 135-acre burn will likely produce large amounts of smoke today, pushed by northwesterly winds. The burn is aimed at continued forest health and restoration in areas previously treated by mechanical thinning projects. Forest managers are also conducting a prescribed burn south of Mormon Lake. It’s the final burn planned this season on the 450-acre Upper Beaver Creek project.
Yavapai County, AZgcmaz.com

Prescott National Forest, Most Of Yavapai County, Going Into Stage One Fire Restrictions Friday

The Prescott National Forest, the Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority and unincorporated areas of Yavapai County, will be placed into State One fire restrictions starting at 8 a.m. Friday morning. The order includes Prescott Valley, Dewey-Humboldt, Chino Valley and Paulden. Stage One restrictions means no building, maintaining, attending, or using of fire, campfire, charcoal, coal or wood stoves, with the exception in a developed campsite or picnic area. Also no fireworks, use of an open flame or smoking, unless it’s within an enclosed vehicle or building. Restrictions will stay in place until September 30th, or until rescinded, whichever comes first.
Flagstaff, AZWashington Times

Flooding from fire-charred area still threatens Flagstaff

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) - It’s nearly two years since a fire burned nearly 3.1 square miles (8.1 square kilometers) in hills north of Flagstaff but rows of concrete barriers and stacks of sandbags remain in place in neighborhoods along a wash. That’s because heavy storm runoff flowing off the charred...
Apache County, AZweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Eastern Mogollon Rim by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-02 10:32:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-02 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring or are imminent. A combination of strong winds and low relative humidities can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Please notify field crews of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Eastern Mogollon Rim; Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County; Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County; White Mountains RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR EAST-CENTRAL ARIZONA * AFFECTED AREA...Locations near Alpine, Eagar-Springerville, Forest Lakes, Heber-Overgaard, Holbrook, Pinetop-Lakeside, Saint Johns, Show Low, Snowflake-Taylor, Whiteriver and Winslow. This includes portions of the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest, Coconino National Forest and Tonto National Forest. * WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 7 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that start will have the potential to spread rapidly.
Flagstaff, AZSedona Red Rock News

Smoke impacts possible as USFS continues prescribed burns above the rim

Coconino National Forest firefighters will be continuing ongoing work on seasonal prescribed burns in both the Flagstaff and Red Rock ranger districts throughout the week. The Upper Beaver Creek project on the Red Rock Ranger District near Stoneman Lake — started last week — will continue today. Of the 2,000 acres planned for this week, 920 acres are scheduled to be burned today.
Sedona, AZknau.org

Coconino National Forest Fire Crews Plan Large Prescribed Burns

Friday and Saturday, crews will ignite more than 1,000 acres 13 miles southeast of Sedona. In addition, firefighters plan to burn 3,500 acres north of the San Francisco Peaks beginning early next week and more than 2,500 acres east of the Mormon Lake community. Smoke could be visible from Lake...