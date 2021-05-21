Red Flag Warning issued for Coconino Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Kaibab Plateau by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-21 13:38:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-21 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring or are imminent. A combination of strong winds and low relative humidities can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Please notify field crews of this red flag warning. Target Area: Coconino Plateau; Grand Canyon Country; Kaibab Plateau; Marble and Glen Canyons; Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons; Yavapai County Mountains; Yavapai County Valleys and Basins RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR NORTHWESTERN ARIZONA * AFFECTED AREA...Locations near Camp Verde, Chino Valley, Congress, Cottonwood, Fredonia, Grand Canyon, Jacob Lake, North Rim, Page, Paulden, Prescott, Prescott Valley, Sedona, Seligman and Valle. This includes portions of the Coconino National Forest, Kaibab National Forest, Prescott National Forest and Tonto National Forest. * WINDS...Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 8 percent. * IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds and low humidity can cause fire to rapidly grow in size and intensity before first responders can contain them.