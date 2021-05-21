Red Flag Warning issued for Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-22 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-22 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring or are imminent. A combination of strong winds and low relative humidities can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Please notify field crews of this red flag warning. Target Area: Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County; Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR NORTHERN ARIZONA RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM MST SATURDAY DUE TO STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR NORTHEAST ARIZONA AND THE NAVAJO NATION The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a Red Flag Warning due to strong winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 11 AM to 8 PM MST Saturday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * AFFECTED AREA...Locations near Tuba City. * WINDS...South 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 6 percent. * IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds and low humidity can cause fire to rapidly grow in size and intensity before first responders can contain them.