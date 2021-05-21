newsbreak-logo
Red Flag Warning issued for Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County by NWS

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-21 13:38:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-21 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring or are imminent. A combination of strong winds and low relative humidities can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Please notify field crews of this red flag warning. Target Area: Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County; Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR NORTHERN ARIZONA RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM MST SATURDAY DUE TO STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR NORTHEAST ARIZONA AND THE NAVAJO NATION The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a Red Flag Warning due to strong winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 11 AM to 8 PM MST Saturday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * AFFECTED AREA...Locations near Tuba City. * WINDS...South 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 6 percent. * IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds and low humidity can cause fire to rapidly grow in size and intensity before first responders can contain them.

Effective: 2021-05-15 14:03:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-15 14:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Apache; Navajo The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Apache County in northeastern Arizona Navajo County in north central Arizona * Until 330 PM MDT. * At 302 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Low Mountain, or 14 miles northeast of Keams Canyon, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Salina around 320 PM MDT. Tselani-Cottonwood around 325 PM MDT. Blue Gap Chapter House around 330 PM MDT. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Effective: 2021-05-15 14:28:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-15 14:35:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Apache; Navajo THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR APACHE AND NAVAJO COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 330 PM MDT The severe thunderstorm near Salina and Cottonwood, in Apache county, has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. Gusty winds to 45 mph and light showers remain possible in this area until 4 PM MDT.
Stage One fire restrictions will go into effect Friday morning at 8 a.m. for Coconino County, City of Flagstaff, the City of Sedona as well as the Tonto, Coconino and Kaibab national forests. Stage One restrictions means no building, maintaining, attending, or using of fire, campfire, charcoal, coal or wood stoves, with the exception in a developed campsite or picnic area. Also no fireworks, use of an open flame or smoking, unless it’s within an enclosed vehicle or building. Other areas going into Stage One restrictions Friday include the Prescott National Forest and Yavapai County.
Coconino County will move to Stage One fire restrictions in the unincorporated areas of the County, including on private lands, in coordination with similar actions by the Coconino and Kaibab National Forests and other agencies in the area. Fire restrictions are effective Friday, May 14 at 8:00 a.m. The National...
Kaibab National Forest Enters Stage 1 Fire Restrictions Friday May 14. On Friday May 14, 2021 at 8 a.m. the entire Kaibab National Forest will enter Stage 1 campfire and smoking restrictions in an effort to protect public health by reducing the number of preventable human-caused wildfires.Under Stage 1 restrictions, fires, campfires, charcoal, coal, and wood stoves are prohibited, except within a developed recreation site. Smoking is also prohibited, except within an enclosed vehicle, building or a developed recreation site.
Fire Grows In Crown King Area; Evacuations Remain Effective. The Tussock Fire burning south of Crown King has increased to more than 4,400 acres and is zero percent contained, according to a spokesperson for the Prescott National Forest. Evacuations remain in place for the communities of Mimihaha, Horse Thief Basin and Fort Misery.
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — It's nearly two years since a fire burned nearly 3.1 square miles (8.1 square kilometers) in hills north of Flagstaff but rows of concrete barriers and stacks of sandbags remain in place in neighborhoods along a wash. That's because heavy storm runoff flowing off the charred...
Effective: 2021-05-02 18:55:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-02 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Mogollon Rim; Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County; Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County; White Mountains RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR EAST-CENTRAL ARIZONA Although breezy conditions will persist through late tonight, wind speeds have fallen below warning critera and the Red Flag Warning will be allowed to expire at 7 PM MST.
Coconino National Forest firefighters will be continuing ongoing work on seasonal prescribed burns in both the Flagstaff and Red Rock ranger districts throughout the week. The Upper Beaver Creek project on the Red Rock Ranger District near Stoneman Lake — started last week — will continue today. Of the 2,000 acres planned for this week, 920 acres are scheduled to be burned today.